Gigi Hadid quits Twitter

Gigi Hadid announced she’s quitting Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover, calling the social media site a “cesspool of hate & bigotry.”

The 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she deactivated her Twitter account on Friday amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team.

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Hadid wrote of Musk, “it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of.”

She added an apology to her fans on the platform, writing that she loved connecting with them.

“I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone,” she continued, “nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

Alongside her statement she posted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh’s tweet about being laid off from the tech giant.

Twitter fired roughly half of their workforce on Friday with an email to staff explaining the cuts were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”