Ghislaine Maxwell to ask for retrial after juror revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction could be thrown out as prosecutors called for an inquiry after one of her jurors admitted he was sexually abused.
The move has left the British socialite’s legal team almost certain to launch an appeal against last week’s guilty verdict potentially leading to a mistrial being called, Mirror.co.uk reports.
In their request for an inquiry, Maxwell’s prosecutors said if an inquiry is to be carried out, juror Scotty David should be asked “whether he would like counsel to be appointed in connection with it”.
On Wednesday, Jan 5, US prosecutor Maurene Comey wrote to trial judge Alison Nathan asking for an inquiry to be held.
She wrote: “While the Court instructed jurors that they were free to discuss their jury service with anyone of their choosing, some of the statements, as related in the media, merit attention by the court.
“In particular, the juror has described being a victim of sexual abuse.
“Assuming the accuracy of the reporting, the juror asserted that he ‘flew through’ the prospective juror questionnaire and does not recall being asked whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse, but stated that ‘he would have answered honestly’.
“Based on the foregoing, the Government believes the court should conduct an inquiry.”
Any probe into the juror’s claims would ultimately see Maxwell’s sentencing delayed until conducted and concluded.
Prosecutors said in their letter to Judge Nathan that they had “reached out to defence counsel” for Maxwell but so far they had failed to respond.
Last night, Jan 5, Maxwell’s lawyers moved immediately to call for a new trial.
Her attorney Christian Everdell wrote to Judge Nathan saying: “We write concerning an issue of pressing importance.
“It has come to the attention of the defence that one of the twelve jurors in this case (the “Juror”) has been giving oral and videotaped interviews to various members of the press concerning the jury deliberations.
“These interviews have been publicly reported in several media outlets.
“Among other things, the Juror told reporters that he disclosed to the other members of the jury during deliberations that he was a victim of sexual abuse and further described his memory of those events.
“According to the Juror, his disclosure influenced the deliberations and convinced other members of the jury to convict Ms Maxwell.”
The lawyer said it “presents incontrovertible grounds for a new trial.”
“Should the defence prevail on this motion – and we believe the law and facts are clearly on our side – it would render all other post-trial motions moot.”
The 60-year-old former girlfriend of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found guilty on five out of six charges.
She stood trial on a raft of grooming and sex trafficking charges, relating to four girls between 1997 and 2004.
The socialite now faces up to 65 years in jail, with the main charge for sex trafficking minors carrying a maximum sentence of 40 years.
Davido’s baby mama Sophia warns critics against ‘dragging’ her in 2022
Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of popular musician, Davido, has warned critics against trolling her in 2022.
This comes after rumours that she had an altercation with Amanda, Davido’s second baby mama, during their stay with the singer in Ghana.
During an Instagram live video where she accused blockers of spoiling her name, she broke down in tears, adding that she’d speak up for herself to avoid being questioned by her daughter, Imade, in the future.
In a series of Instagram story post, the entrepreneur also called out a blogger for cooking up stories against her.
She wrote, “I just want to be left alone to live my life, mind my business and enjoy!
“I will never take out anything from your drama out on the kids. They are innocent. Leave me alone.
“It’s been six yearrs of bashing Sophia. Enough is enough. 2022 I will not be silent.”
Sophia noted that she made her daughter meet with her half-sister, Hailey, out of love.
“I made sure that my daughter and her sister saw each other after two years out of nothing but love! I do not regret it and I will never let you people’s hate affect the kids,” she said.
With a note of warning, the mother-of-one added, “Nobody wanted to make this girls ticket possible. I fought and insisted, and what I get on return is one dirty blogger spewing lies and fake gist?
“Enough is enough! 2022 you all are not dragging me for free anymore.”
DJ Cuppy receives Rolls Royce Cullinan as gift on her ‘fake’ birthday (Video)
Celebrity Disc Jockey and Producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy says she received a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan as birthday gift.
The daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola revealed that she held a fake birthday celebration, and it was at the party that the expensive whip was gifted to her by a man named Pooyan Mokhtari.
DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram story to make this known as she shared photo and videos from the occasion.
She wrote; ”Just when I thought my fake birthday was over, @pooyanmokhtari bought me a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
See the video below:
Fans welcome actress Mercy Aigbe to Islam as she reveals her Muslim name
Top female Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has warmed the hearts of Muslim faithfuls after she revealed her newly adopted Muslim name on social media.
Taking to her Instagram page, the Nollywood star posted series of photos of herself rocking a covered outfit like a Muslim woman.
Mercy Aigbe even thanked God the Muslim way while boasting about being the wife of her mystery lover, D’Owner.
She wrote: “Alhamdulillah Robil Al-Amin Agbeke Aya D’Owner .”
In a subsequent post, the movie star revealed her newly adopted Muslim name.
In her words: “And she shall be called MINNAH……. .”
See video HERE
Fans trooped to the actress’ comment section to congratulate her on joining Islam.
