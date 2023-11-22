Ghana MP apologises to footballer Harry Maguire

A Ghanaian MP has apologised to English footballer Harry Maguire for comparing him with the country’s vice-president describing them as poor performers.

The MP had last year criticised Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia for Ghana’s poor economic performance, and likened him to what he said was Maguire’s poor performance as a player for scoring own goals.

But on Tuesday, the MP Isaac Adongo said the Manchester United defender had since turned around his fortunes.

“Mr Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire. Today, Harry Maguire has turned the corner and he is a transformational footballer,” he said in parliament during a budget debate.

He criticised Mr Bawumia’s performance as vice-president and head of the Ghana’s Economic Management Team, which he said had driven the country more into debt and risked its economic performance.

[Harry Maguire] is now a key player for Manchester but as for our Maguire [Mr Bawumia] he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand,” he said.

Ghana is currently going through its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Last year, the inflation rate hit a record high of 54% – and is still running at more than 35%.