Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HomeNEWSAFRICAGhana MP apologises to footballer Harry Maguire
AFRICA

Ghana MP apologises to footballer Harry Maguire

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Ghana MP apologises to footballer Harry Maguire

A Ghanaian MP has apologised to English footballer Harry Maguire for comparing him with the country’s vice-president describing them as poor performers.

The MP had last year criticised Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia for Ghana’s poor economic performance, and likened him to what he said was Maguire’s poor performance as a player for scoring own goals.

But on Tuesday, the MP Isaac Adongo said the Manchester United defender had since turned around his fortunes.

“Mr Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire. Today, Harry Maguire has turned the corner and he is a transformational footballer,” he said in parliament during a budget debate.

He criticised Mr Bawumia’s performance as vice-president and head of the Ghana’s Economic Management Team, which he said had driven the country more into debt and risked its economic performance.

[Harry Maguire] is now a key player for Manchester but as for our Maguire [Mr Bawumia] he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand,” he said.

Ghana is currently going through its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Last year, the inflation rate hit a record high of 54% – and is still running at more than 35%.

Previous article
Tommy Fury ‘in talks’ to face Roy Jones after KSI fight
Next article
Iyabo Ojo reintroduces herself as she counts down to her 46th birthday
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network