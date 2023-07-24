Monday, July 24, 2023
Ghana minister resigns after ‘stashed cash’ scandal

Ghana’s president has accepted the resignation of Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, following public outcry over huge sums of money discovered at her home in the capital city, Accra.

Two domestic staff there have been accused of stealing and stashing more than $1m in cash, €300,000 and several million Ghana cedis, as well as some personal items.

The disclosure has caused uproar in Ghana. Many are wondering how a minister could have such vast sums in her home.

MPs have called for an investigation to verify the source of the money.

“I intend to co-operate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts,” Ms Dapaah said on Sunday.

