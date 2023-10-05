Spanish football club Getafe and the city’s council removed the name of former player Alfonso Perez from their stadium on Wednesday after he recently made sexist comments about women’s football. The stadium, formerly known as the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, will now just be called the Coliseum, the council said on social media network X, formerly Twitter. The council told the club that the stadium “loaned to Getafe must be an example to transmit positive values in sport like equality, solidarity and respect”.

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Alfonso, who never played for Getafe, recently said women’s football and men’s football was incomparable for the difference in interest levels and revenue between them.

“Everyone has to know where they are and what generates (money), you can’t complain about what women’s football is now,” Alfonso told Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“It’s evolved but they need to keep their feet on the floor and know that they cannot be equated with, in any sense, a male player.”

Alfonso’s comments followed the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal after the disgraced former president of the Spanish football federation had to resign from his post.

He kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips against her will after La Roja won the Women’s World Cup in August.

Getafe also made headlines in the summer after signing English striker Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United. Greenwood was charged with attempted rape and assault in October 2022 but the charges were later dropped.

England’s Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, removing a “realistic prospect of conviction”.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)