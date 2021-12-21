Get NIN ahead of 2022 UTME, JAMB tells candidates

Candidates wishing to sit for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) need to have their National Identification Numbers (NIN) ahead of the exercise, the board has said.

It also advised the candidates to familiarise themselves with its Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS).

JAMB, which gave the advice in its weekly bulletin released in Abuja by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said it would soon start the sale of application documents and registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).

The bulletin reads: “The board is, at the moment, engaging its core functionaries in a series of intensive training to ensure that once the date is announced, the stage would have been set for yet another hitch-free exercise.

“The release of this information is in line with the board’s firm determination to ensure that candidates who are desirous of enrolling are ready and prepared.

“Similarly, it is expected to serve as a wake-up call to all who may want to register, to first obtain their NIN, a major prerequisite for the UTME registration.

“For those who may want to obtain any of the two application documents, they are advised to get their NIN and familiarise themselves with the board’s Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS).

“It will give them an idea of the course requirements and the syllabus they are expected to cover for the examination.”

According to JAMB, IBASS is on its website and can also be downloaded on Google Playstore and other similar platforms.

The board said the next step is for candidates to create their profiles by sending their NIN to 55019 to create a profile for registration.

JAMB also said it had put adequate measures in place to checkmate those who might want to cheat.

It said that it had also strengthened all administrative procedures for the smooth prosecution of any candidate, centre or worker of JAMB found to have been involved in an infraction.