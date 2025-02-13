



Gerwyn Price has been told he’s “kidding himself” if he thinks he can knock out Jake Paul. The darts star has jokingly called out the YouTuber-turned-boxer, who comfortably defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November. Former rugby player Price is a boxing fan and was set to take part in a charity fight in 2022 before the plan was shelved on medical advice. He is now fully focused on darts and will be in action in Glasgow on Thursday for night two of the Premier League. However, that hasn’t stopped him from having a cheeky pop at Paul, whose only professional defeat has come against Tyson Fury’s young brother Tommy. Speaking on talkSPORT, Price was asked if he sees himself as an influencer after launching his own YouTube channel. “I’m definitely not an influencer,” he declared.

The conversation then took a surprising turn when it was suggested that after reaching 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, it could mean a showdown in the ring with Paul The Welshman was quick to laugh off the idea of taking on the 28-year-old, insisting: “That’s easy. I look forward to that. He’s a YouTuber; he’s not a fighter, is he? I’ve got 99,000 followers to go.” When asked how a potential fight with Paul would play out if they went head-to-head, Price backed himself, declaring: “I think it would just be one punch, and it would be all over. Out cold, it would be a waste of money for people to tune in!”

Darts legend Dennis Priestley isn’t so sure, though, saying Paul is a better boxer than he’s given credit for. The two-time world champion told OLBG: “I don’t think Jake Paul is as bad a fighter as some people think. I’d get in the ring with him if the money was right! “I assume that [the money] is why Gerwyn has come out with a statement like that. I’d back Jake Paul to beat Gerwyn if they ever did get in the ring. “I think, deep down, Gerwyn knows that there’s no chance of the fight happening, but even so, he’s kidding himself if he actually believes he’d win.” Price faces Nathan Aspinall in Glasgow with players looking for their first Premier League wins of the season.





