



Darts sensation Gerwyn Price has boldly claimed that he could knock down YouTube star Jake Paul with “one punch”. The Welsh sportsman, who recently launched his own YouTube channel following in the footsteps of fellow darts player Stephen Bunting, made the comments during an interview with talkSPORT. Despite his online presence, Price was quick to dismiss any notions of being an influencer, stating: “I’m definitely not an influencer,” adding that he plans to use his channel to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

When the topic of conversation turned to influencer boxing, Price didn’t hold back on his thoughts about a potential match with Paul, saying: “That’s easy. I look forward to that. “He’s a YouTuber; he’s not a fighter, is he? I’ve got 999,000 followers to go.” Price also expressed his preference for the fight to take place in his home city of Cardiff, confidently asserting: “He’ll never beat me in Wales. Nobody beats me in Wales. He’d probably beat Canelo (if they fought in Mexico), but he’s not beating me, no….”

He concluded by predicting a swift end to the hypothetical bout, saying: “I think it would just be one punch, and it would be all over. Out cold; it would be a waste of money for people to tune in.” Meanwhile, Price is seeking redemption in the Premier League Darts following his early exit at the hands of Chris Dobey last week. The action now moves to Glasgow on Thursday evening, where Price will take on Nathan Aspinall. This article first appeared on the Daily Star.





