German Immigration questions Nigerian envoy travelling with seven family members on business class to United States
German Immigration official has stopped and questioned a Nigerian diplomat at the Frankfurt Airport while travelling to the United States with seven family members on the tax payers’ money.
The official, a woman, whose name was not disclosed, said she did it to temporarily delay the diplomat as she found appalling how Nigerian politicians squandered taxpayers’ money on themselves and families at the detriment of the masses.
The officer, according to Nigeria Abroad, married to a Nigerian man, insisted that the diplomat, in Germany on stopover from Nigeria, must state his mission to the United States.
After wasting time “trying to be diplomatic,” the official noted, the unnamed diplomat “lowered his voice and said, ‘vacation.’”
She revealed that in the incident that happened on Monday morning by 6am German time, all the envoy’s family members flew business class.
The officer said she could not believe such waste was acceptable, but could not find any valid ground to further hold the diplomat down; so she let him go.
She shared these while checking our correspondent’s documents, and further asked the reporter, “What are you guys doing about your leaders?”
The reporter told her that the Western world must do its part to hold African leaders accountable, adding that Nigerians have met brutality and death while protesting bad governance.
The immigration officer, who seems abreast of Nigerian news, agreed that Nigerians had become helpless in the circumstance, citing the #EndSARS protest.
FG suspends petrol subsidy removal
Apprehensive Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief on Monday after the government announced a stay of action on petrol subsidy removal.
With this twist, the Federal Government will now make provision for subsidy payment after June, Minister Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said.
Mrs. Ahmed said the Federal Government reconsidered the plan due to heightened inflation.
According to her, removing subsidy at this time will impose more hardship on citizens.
President Muhammadu Buhari, she said, “clearly does not want to do that”.
Ahmed said a further amendment will be made to the 2022 budget to provide for subsidy beyond June.
The minister said before subsidy is removed, “a number of measures” will be put in place to cushion the effects.
These include deploying an alternative to petrol and increasing the country’s refining capacity.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva confirmed the government’s position, saying subsidy removal “will not happen”.
He said Nigerians will be protected from the impact of subsidy removal.
Both ministers met with Senate President in Abuja over the subsidy issue.
At the meeting were Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Whip Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority Farouk Ahmed; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Managing Director Mele Kyari and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission Gbenga Komolafe, an engineer.
Others are the Special Assistant to the President on Natural Resources, Habib Nuhu; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.
Organised Labour had planned to embark on nationwide protests over the subsidy removal plan.
The National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had recommended an increase in pump price of petrol and announced that the Federal Government would stop subsidy payments in June.
Kyari last November said Nigeria would be out of the subsidy regime in the first quarter of 2022, but that the Federal Government planned to give N5,000 each to 40 million citizens to cushion the effects.
Speaking yesterday, Mrs. Ahmed said: “Let me start by stating the fact that we did make a provision in the 2022 budget for fuel subsidy from January to June. And that suggests that from July there would be no fuel subsidy.
“This provision was made sequel to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act that has made a provision that all products will be deregulated.
“Subsequent to the passage of the Act, we went back and amended the Fiscal Framework that was submitted to the National Assembly to incorporate this demand, but after the budget was passed, we have had consultations with a number of stakeholders.
“It became clear that the timing is problematic, that practically, there is still heightened inflation, and also removal of subsidy will further worsen the situation, thereby, imposing more difficulties on the citizens, and Mr. President clearly does not want to do that.
“What we have to do now is to continue with the discussions, in terms of putting in place a number of measures, one of which is the deployment of an alternative to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and also the rollout of enhanced refining capacity in the country, including the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery and the rehabilitation of the four national refineries that have a combined capacity of 450,000 barrels per day.
“The increased refining capacity in the country means we will need to import fewer products.
“Also, we are discussing right now within the Executive the possibility of amending the budget.
Read Also: Subsidy: Labour intensifies mobilisation for protests
“We may need to come back to the National Assembly by way of amendment to make additional provisions for fuel subsidy from July 2022 going forward, or to whatever period that is agreed as the right time.
“We are exploring ways and means through discussion with various stakeholders in the executive as well as the civil society and Labour unions to explore ways by which we can address this removal in a manner that is graduated and will have as minimal impact on the citizens as possible.
NITDA opens up on Buhari govt’s agreements with Twitter, reveals next step
The Nigerian Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has revealed its agreement with micro blogging platform, Twitter.
The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, spoke at the National Privacy Week 2022 press conference and unveiling of the week’s activities in Abuja on Monday.
Mr. Abdullahi, who served as the Chairman of the Technical Committee that engaged Twitter, said the social media platform has agreed to work with the laws and cultures of Nigeria.
According to him, apart from Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies operating in the country must be regulated in order to ensure that Nigerians do not destroy themselves with these applications, pointing out the fact that most of these tech companies are more powerful than a democratic government.
Fielding questions from reporters on the government’s agreement with Twitter, the DG said, “On our engagement with Twitter, they understand that whatever is illegal offline is illegal online. They understand that in Nigeria, we have laws and they [have agreed to] respect our culture. We have laws, they [have agreed to] respect our laws.
“They provide a platform you and I can use for different purposes. Some can use it as a tool to develop and enhance their businesses, some can use it as a weapon to destroy people.
“Besides, the question is, to what extent should our lives be governed by these tech companies? …today, we’re living in a situation whereby these tech companies are more powerful than a democratic government to the extent that if they don’t want you they kick you out of power and if they want you they bring you to power.
“So, we’ll look at these and decide if we want them governed or leave them and use any App to destroy ourselves. So we need to regulate it.
“It’s only through regulation we can harness the potentials of these platforms, if not, the perils or the ills will destroy us.
“So, our understanding with Twitter, [also extending to all the big tech companies] is that they must comply with all the Nigerian laws. They must know that what is illegal offline is illegal online.
“Twitter has agreed to put a mechanism in place . They’ve started training our people…they have their own policy which is global, but they’re working with the government to put some of the laws that are not in their own regulation as part of their policy.
“And if anybody does something illegal on that note, they’re going to help us take action on that. So, we’re going to work together with all the big tech companies and civil societies organisations to come up with a framework for all social media platforms.”
Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Africa’s billionaires 15% richer in 2021
Africa’s billionaires became richer in 2021 despite the devastating impacts of the global pandemic on businesses around the world, a new report by Forbes has revealed.
The continent’s 18 billionaires are now worth an estimated $84.9 billion, which implies a 15 per cent increase within a year and the most since 2014 when a larger number of billionaires (28 billionaires ) were worth $96.5 billion when combined.
“On average, the continent’s billionaires are worth $4.7 billion now vs. $3.4 billion in 2014,” Forbes, a global media company, said in its latest report.
The report published on Monday is a product of a study that tracked the wealth of African billionaires who reside in Africa or have their primary business within the continent.
It excluded the Sudanese-born billionaire Mo Ibrahim, who is a U.K. citizen and Mohamed Al-Fayed an Egyptian billionaire who is a London resident. However, Strive Masiyiwa, a citizen of Zimbabwe and a London resident, appeared on the list because of his telecom holdings in Africa.
The billionaires’ net worths were calculated using stock prices and currency exchange rates from the close of business on Wednesday, January 19.
According to the report, soaring stock prices from Nigeria to Zimbabwe lifted the fortunes of the tycoons, as demand for products from cement to luxury goods ticked up.
For the 11th year in a row, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria remained the continent’s richest person, worth an estimated $13.9 billion, up from $12.1 billion last year following a 30 per cent increase in the stock price of Dangote Cement, his most valuable asset.
According to the report, analysts found that a surge in housing developments in Nigeria and growth in government infrastructure spending drove higher demand in the first nine months of 2021.
Luxury goods magnate, Johann Rupert of South Africa, who was ranked fourth among the billionaires, rose to second spot in the latest rankings.
“A more than 60% surge in the share price of his Compagnie Financiere Richemont–maker of Cartier watches and Montblanc pens–pushed his fortune to $11 billion, up from $7.2 billion a year ago, making him the biggest dollar gainer on the list ,” the report says.
Similarly, the report said South African Nicky Oppenheimer, who formerly ran diamond mining firm DeBeers before selling it to mining firm Anglo American a decade ago, ranks number three, and worth an estimated $8.7 billion.
“The biggest gainer in percentage terms–up 125%—is Strive Masiyiwa of Zimbabwe, worth $2.7 billion, up from $1.2 billion last year. Shares of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, which he founded, rose more than 750% in the past year, helping to drive up the size of his fortune,” the report partly reads.
Also, the study shows that Nigerian cement tycoon, Abdulsamad Rabiu, is $1.5 billion richer after taking yet another of his companies public.
In early January, Mr Rabiu listed his sugar and food firm BUA Foods on the Nigerian stock exchange, where himself and his son retained a 96 per cent stake in the company which recently had a market capitalization of nearly $2.8 billion.
The report said only two out of the 18 billionaires are worth less than last year (Koos Bekker of South Africa and Mohammed Dewji of Tanzania)
It said Mr Bekker dropped to $2.7 billion from $2.8 billion as the share prices of consumer Internet firms Naspers and Prosus fell more than 20 per cent each, while Mr Dewji’s fortune declined to an estimated $1.5 billion from $1.6 billion a year ago due to lower multiples for publicly traded competitors.
Findings from the study reveals that none of the 18 billionaires from Africa are new to the ranks, and that the billionaires hail from seven different countries.
It said while South Africa and Egypt have five billionaires each, Nigeria currently has three and Morocco with two.
“All of the continent’s billionaires are men; the last woman to appear in the ranks, Isabel dos Santos of Angola, fell off the Forbes list in January 2021,” the report said.
