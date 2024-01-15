Monday, January 15, 2024
German farmers kick off protest over higher taxes in Berlin

German farmers were expected to fill the streets around Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Monday in a massive protest to demand a rethink of plans for higher taxes on farming operations.

The protests are expected to draw 3,000 tractors, 2,000 trucks and 10,000 people from around the country and will cap a week of nationwide unrest that has put further strain on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition as it grapples with a budget mess and rising far-right forces.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to address the protesters, and coalition party leaders have invited leaders of the demonstrations for talks.

