Georgina Rodriguez’s loss of baby son with Cristiano Ronaldo ‘worst moment of her life’

Georgina Rodriguez will tell fans her loving family brought her back from the brink of despair after the death of one of her twins in the second series of her hit reality show.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, the model and influencer, reportedly signed a deal at the start of the year to star in a follow-up. Details of the emotional admissions she will make about her devastating loss in April are now emerging as Netflix confirmed ‘I Am Georgina’ would return “soon” in the streaming service’s first official corroboration it had commissioned a second season.

Netflix Spain’s Director of Entertainment Alvaro Diaz revealed the tragedy of the 28-year-old and her Manchester United partner Ronaldo suffered will form a key part of the second series.

And Georgina confessed in a preview of what she will say about the drama released to journalists at a Spanish TV and radio film festival: “Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant.

“A big piece of my heart shattered and I asked myself how I could carry on. I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children and there I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.”

The Argentinian-born Spaniard has said little about the death of one of her twins during childbirth since she and Ronaldo announced their loss on April 18, saying in a heart-wrenching statement: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Georgina called her surviving girl Bella Esmeralda her “small great blessing” in an emotional social media post showing her sleeping with a dummy in her mouth when she was nearly four months old.