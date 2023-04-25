Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Georgina Rodriguez’s boobs wow fans as Cristiano Ronaldo’s WAG posts ‘hottest’ bra pic

Cristiano Ronaldo's WAG Georgina Rodriguez stunned fans with her latest snaps

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, has impressed fans with a photo of herself wearing a bra, which is being dubbed her “hottest” picture

The Spanish model and influencer, who has been with Ronaldo since 2016 and is the mother of two of his children, took to Instagram to post behind the scenes snaps from her latest photoshoot with a yoga brand.

Rodriguez treated her 49million followers on Instagram by posing in figure-hugging leggings, oversized denim boots and just a nude-coloured bra, posting it alongside the caption: “Shooting day.”

The Argentina-born WAG lounged on what appeared to be a make-up chair while applying lip gloss in another picture.

Her revealing choice of outfit left little to the imagination, with the bra perfectly accentuating her assets and leaving her loyal followers stunned on the social media site.

One fan wrote in the stunning brunette’s comments section: “So sexy and beautiful queen Georgina.”

Another commented: “This is the hottest picture of you ever,” while a third wrote: “Very pretty.”

An episode from the series showed the moment Rodriguez admitted she and Ronaldo once had sex in a spa. “’I had avoided bathing on the beach, but I came home and Cris told me to go to the spa,” she said on the episode.

“I was super grated with my arms up in the spa so they wouldn’t get wet. I was fed up with having my arms like this.

She has dated Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016

“Also, in the pool at home I almost don’t stand up and I say, ‘I give up’.” When asked if they waited til they got home and back to bed, she instantly blurted out “no, we did it there.”

A fourth gushed: “Gorgeous. Please marry me, Georgina.”

The 29-year-old’s post follows the launch of the second season of her own Netflix show – Soy Georgina – in March. The series follows her life in the Middle-East, after her partner Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January.

