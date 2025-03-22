



Boxing legend George Foreman, just weeks before his passing aged 76, shared a poignant final Instagram post looking back at his extraordinary life and legendary boxing career, underscored by his deep faith. Reflecting on a cherished moment from 30 years ago, the heavyweight icon wrote just weeks before his passing: “30 years ago today! I started my day believing, ‘All things are possible if we only believe.’ The power of a prayer; great or small. (Now a prayer over my Lunch) that I only have 1, helping. George Foreman,” attaching it to a snapshot from his triumphant November 5 1994 bout against American Michael Moorer.

The family of Foreman conveyed their enormous grief in a tender social media post announcing his passing. It read: “Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21 2025 surrounded by loved ones. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose. A humanitarian, an Olympian, and a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. “He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Foreman began his illustrious boxing career by clinching a gold medal in the heavyweight division at the 1968 Summer Olympics, turning professional just a year later. He then secured the heavyweight title with a remarkable second-round knockout victory over the previously undefeated Joe Frazier in 1973, reports the Mirror US. Foreman, unbeaten himself at the time, successfully defended his heavyweight title twice before suffering his first professional defeat to Muhammad Ali in the legendary Rumble in the Jungle showdown in 1974. This bout is hailed as one of the greatest in history, featuring two legends in a thrilling encounter that ended with Ali winning via an eighth-round knockout. After failing to secure another world title opportunity, Foreman was defeated by Jimmy Young in 1977 and subsequently retired. However, a decade later, he made a sensational comeback, and at the age of 45, he triumphed over Moorer – who was 19 years his junior – to win the unified WBA, IBF, and lineal heavyweight championship titles. Foreman eventually relinquished the WBA belt when he declined a mandatory title defence, and after defending his IBF title against Alex Schulz, he also gave up this belt. At the age of 46 years and 169 days, he became the oldest world heavyweight champion in history. He retired from his illustrious career in 1997 at the age of 48, boasting a record of 76 victories – 68 by knockout – and five losses.





