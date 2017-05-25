Generator fumes kill Lagos businessman, son

Generator fume on Tuesday morning caused the death of a businessman, Ayodele Megbuwawon and his teenaged son, Tobi.

The incident occurred at Iwaya in Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

The duo put on their generator at the lobby of their bungalow apartment, shut the doors, windows before going to sleep on Monday night, residents alleged.

While Tobi was discovered dead Tuesday morning by neighbours, who suspected all wasn’t well in their home, Megbuwawon passed on at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba.

According to neighbours, one Segun was the one who peeped through a hole on the door and saw Megbuwawon lying helpless on the floor.

They said he then raised an alarm, adding that residents of the community came out, broke the window of the house in order to save the victims.

Residents described the man as peaceful and accommodating, noting that it was because of him the government has not chased them out of Iwaya.

According to Monday Okey, the house smelt of fumes (Carbon Monoxide) when they entered.

He said: “I was in my room when Segun came and knocked. He said something was wrong with Ijaloba. That it’s like he fell down.

“We looked through the door and saw him on the ground. So, we quickly broke the window and entered inside. He was breathing slowly. We also ran to check on Tobi but his body was already stiffened.

“We rushed him to LUTH and were asked to pay N250, 000. They were attending to him when we left to look for the money. We went round the community appealing to people for donations, which they did. But by the time we returned to the hospital with the money, he was dead.”

Cousin to the deceased, Evangelist Michael Megbuwawon who spoke with The Nation at the residence, said they were sad they locked themselves up and turned on the generator.

“It’s sad news to us. We are not happy because we don’t understand how they would on generator inside and locked the doors. We were called when the incident happened and that’s why we came here. We are from Ilaje in Ondo State but we stay at Ajegunle.

“At the moment, we are more interested in his burial. Once the burial is done, then, we would meet at Ajegunle.”