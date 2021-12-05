General Muhammadu Wushishi dies in London at 81

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi (rtd), yesterday, died in London.

Wushishi, who served as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), from October 1981 to October 1983 during the Nigerian Second Republic, was born in Wushishi North Nigeria and of Nupe from Niger State, in 1940.

He joined the army on April 21, 1961, and attended the Nigerian Military Training College, Kaduna and then the Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot in the United Kingdom. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant on January 12, 1962. He later attended the United States War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

He also severed as a member of the United Nations Peace Keeping force in Congo in the early 1960s and was appointed Deputy Commandant, Army School of Infantry in July 1975.

Wushishi served as Federal Commissioner for Industries (January 1975 – March 1976) and was a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1976 to 1978, before serving as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) between October 1981 and October 1983 during the Shehu Shagari administration.

He was required to retire on January 3, 1984, after the December 31, 1983 coup in which General Muhammadu Buhari came to power. After retirement, he went into business, serving as chairman of the board of directors of UAC of Nigeria, retiring on January 1, 2010, at age 70.

He was also Chairman of the board of UPDC (property development), a director of Stanbic IBTC Bank and MTS first Wireless, and a member of the board of Acorn Petroleum. He received the national Honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.