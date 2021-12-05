NEWS
General Muhammadu Wushishi dies in London at 81
A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi (rtd), yesterday, died in London.
Wushishi, who served as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), from October 1981 to October 1983 during the Nigerian Second Republic, was born in Wushishi North Nigeria and of Nupe from Niger State, in 1940.
He joined the army on April 21, 1961, and attended the Nigerian Military Training College, Kaduna and then the Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot in the United Kingdom. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant on January 12, 1962. He later attended the United States War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
He also severed as a member of the United Nations Peace Keeping force in Congo in the early 1960s and was appointed Deputy Commandant, Army School of Infantry in July 1975.
Wushishi served as Federal Commissioner for Industries (January 1975 – March 1976) and was a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1976 to 1978, before serving as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) between October 1981 and October 1983 during the Shehu Shagari administration.
He was required to retire on January 3, 1984, after the December 31, 1983 coup in which General Muhammadu Buhari came to power. After retirement, he went into business, serving as chairman of the board of directors of UAC of Nigeria, retiring on January 1, 2010, at age 70.
He was also Chairman of the board of UPDC (property development), a director of Stanbic IBTC Bank and MTS first Wireless, and a member of the board of Acorn Petroleum. He received the national Honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.
NEWS
NUC begins clampdown on 67 illegal universities
The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, yesterday, said the commission would soon clamp down on identified 67 illegal universities across Nigeria.
Rasheed, at the 11th Convocation ceremony of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, said the task of nation-building and churning out patriotic Nigerians in an envisaged “new Nigeria” should begin at the Ivory Towers.
A total of 1,079 graduands, out of which 28 that bagged First Class, were conferred with varying degrees across different disciplines.
Rasheed said: “The issue now is the menace of illegal universities, satellite campuses and centres, which at the last count, stood at 67 in number. To worsen the matter, they all award certificates.
“The commission is taking steps through inter agencies collaboration to tackle the untoward development headlong, especially by mass sensitisation of unsuspecting patrons through the periodic publication of a list of such degree mills.
The New Nigeria project is a task that must be accomplished by all.
“Despite notable successes being recorded by the commission, it still faces some challenges. These include the intervention of professional bodies with respect to the requirements for the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard.
breaking
Bandits abduct 10 travellers in Niger
No fewer than 10 passengers travelling in a commercial car were kidnapped by bandits in Niger State on Saturday.
The travellers were said to have boarded the commercial vehicle at Kontagora and were heading to Minna, the state capital when they ran into a blockade by the armed bandits between Garin -gabas and Zungeru towns.
An eyewitness revealed that the travellers were taken into the bush after valuable items belonging to them were forcibly taken away by the gunmen.
The vehicle in which they were travelling was also abandoned by the roadside.
The bandits said to be about 100, were carrying sophisticated weapons on motorcycles.
According to an eyewitness, the bandits blocked the Minna- Kontagora road for several hours making travellers make a detour or run into the bush for safety.
Some journalists coming from the wedding of the daughter of one of their colleagues, which took place in Kontagora town, were among those trapped in the blockade by the bandits, but none of them was kidnapped.
The gunmen operated for more than four hours without any response from the security operatives around the area.
All efforts to get a reaction from the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun was abortive as he did not respond to calls made to his cell phone.
NEWS
Terrorists release 70 Baptist Church members, nine others after 35 days in captivity
Terrorists have released 70 abducted persons, including 61 members of the Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The victims were said to have been released after an undisclosed ransom was paid to the terrorists.
The criminals had on October 31, 2021, invaded the Baptist Church during a Sunday service and abducted 66 worshippers.
They later took five of the abducted church members close to the community and killed three, while two others were shot.
Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the release of the remaining 61 church members, said they were freed on Friday night alongside nine others after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom.
The CAN chairman commended traditional rulers and stakeholders for ensuring the release of the victims.
The bandits had earlier demanded N99 million for the release of the 61 Baptist Church members.
Hayab urged Christians and other Nigerians to be prayerful against the insecurity that has brought untold hardships to the citizenry.
The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, could not be reached when contacted on his mobile phone.
Kaduna has been under siege by terrorists despite tough security measures adopted by the state government.
On September 30, 2021, the government, among other measures, shut down telecom networks in some parts of the state to tackle terrorists unleashing mayhem on residents at home and the highways.
Telecom services were restored on November 26 after a deadly attack along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, where Alhaji Hamida Sagir, a retired Director of Protocol at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) was killed while several other people were reportedly abducted.
In the early hours of last Friday, the terrorists also invaded Anguwan Juji, a suburb in the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis, killing two people while 50 others were reportedly abducted.
