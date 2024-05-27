‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor shot and killed in LA

“General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor has died after being shot during a robbery attempt in downtown Los Angeles. He was 37.

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett, told TMZ that he was killed early Saturday morning after he and a colleague allegedly caught three suspects trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car.

The actor was fatally shot when he confronted them, even though authorities told his mother said that he did not put up a fight.

KTLA reported LAPD officers responded to the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Wactor was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No suspects have been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

According to IMDb, Wactor had appeared as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of “General Hospital” between 2020 and 2022.

He had also made appearances in “Station 19,” “Criminal Minds” and “Westworld.”

Per TMZ, Johnny is survived by his mother and his brothers, Lance and Grant.