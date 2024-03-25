Gbenga Daniel’s wife, Funke throws lavish 60th birthday party

It was a gathering of who is who when Funke, wife of former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel rolled out the carpets in celebration of his 60th birthday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The high-octane shindig took place at the Balmoral Hall at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, . On the band stand to serenade guests was King Sunny Ade.

With more than enough to eat and drink, some of those who made it to the party included the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; business magnates such as Oba Otudeko, Sir Olu Okeowo, and Rasaq Okoya alongside his wife, Shade; as well as political heavyweights like Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Jibrin Barau, former governors Dr. Muazu Aliyu and Rotimi Amaechi, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole.