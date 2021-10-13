POLITICS
Gbenga Daniel visits Tinubu
Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Tuesday visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence.
Daniel’s visit came a few hours after a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose left the residence of the APC leader.
Daniel like Fayose visited Tinubu to wish him quick recovery.
Tinubu returned to the country on Friday after spending over three months in the United Kingdom for medical treatment.
LAGOS APC CHAIRMANSHIP: Ex-Commissioner, Ojelabi to replace Tunde Balogun
As the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) set to join other States in holding nationwide States Congress on Saturday, May 17, a former Commissioner for Rural Development in Lagos State from Lagos West (Ojo), Pastor Cornelius Oyefolu Ojelabi is set to takeover as the new State Chairman.
Ojelabi was endorsed at the end of a crucial meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council(GAC) of the party held at the old State House Marina.
Aside the general dissatisfaction with the performance of the outgoing Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun who is from Apapa in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, the APC leaders also canvassed that the senatorial district has also produced the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt (Hon) Femi Gbajabiamila who is from Surulere local government.
All these influenced the decision of the GAC to settle for Ojelabi, who is from Ojo local government as the consensus candidate for the position.
As it is now, Ojelabi may emerge as next chairman of Lagos APC.
He was elected Chairman of Ojo Local Government in 1997 on the platform of the defunct Grassroots Democratic Party (GDM).
Ojelabi was appointed the Executive Secretary of the newly created Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area and three months later became the first elected Executive Chairman of the LCDA.
After his tenure as Council chairman, he was elected to represent Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011 and thereafter served as Commissioner for Rural Development between 2011 and 2015 under the administration of Mr Babatunde Fashola.
PHOTOS: Fayose visits Tinubu, says he remains an unrepentant PDP leader
Former Governor of Ekiti State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Fayose’s visit according to him was to wish Tinubu a quick recovery.
Recall that Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. He spent months there recuperating after a knee surgery, reports say.
Fayose said after his visit, “Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery.
“Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive. Rather, we like to sign condolence registers. To me, that is not the best way to live.
“Most importantly, politics should be about love for each other.
“Therefore, like other leaders in Nigeria, I wish Asiwaju sound and robust health.
“And to those negative political analysts, this visit notwithstanding, I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder.”
Kogi ex-Governor, Idris declares to contest PDP National Chairmanship
A former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Wada has declared that he will contest for the office of the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its national convention slated for October 30 – 31st.
He made his intention known late Monday at an enlarged meeting of party members from Kogi State and North Central in Abuja, citing that PDP has been hit with a serious crisis that has made it lose many prominent members.
To wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he said, in the meeting, the PDP should be repositioned which would be his focus, if he is elected.
“Amid disaster and catastrophes perpetuated by the APC led Federal government, I will reposition PDP immediately to wrestle power from APC,” he said.
The former governor, who is popularly called Ibro, expressed concern at the exodus of PDP members, saying as a long time member of PDP, he noticed leadership gap that was responsible for that which he intended to bridge.
According to him, PDP has enjoyed grassroot support that made it the most popular political party in the West African sub-region, hence, he will work hard to rejuvenate and redirect towards bailing Nigeria out of the current leadership challenge in 2023.
Idris insisted that PDP will take over governance at the Federal level in 2023, while urging party supporters and stakeholders to rally round him.
