Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeNEWSGbajabiamila resigns 10th House membership, assumes duty as Tinubu’s CoS
NEWS

Gbajabiamila resigns 10th House membership, assumes duty as Tinubu’s CoS

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Gbajabiamila resigns 10th House membershipChief of Staff

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has resigned his membership of the 10th House following his resumption of work as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday on the floor of the House before Abass and the members of the House.

After laying his letter of resignation before the House, the new Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, read it out to the members

The former Speaker subsequently took a bow before the new Speaker and the members before walking out of the chamber amidst cheers and standing ovation from the lawmakers.

During his two-decade law-making career in the House, Gbajabiamila was Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and Speaker at various times.

He was reelected to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos State before his new appointment and was sworn in as a member of the House at the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

Previous article
Nigeria banking stocks index rise to more than 20-year high
Next article
Abbas declares Gbajabiamila’s seat vacant
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network