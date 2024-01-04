Gbajabiamila off to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila will on Thursday depart Lagos for Mecca, Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj, Umrah.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be done anytime of the year.

While in Mecca, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives will also observe the Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Before leaving for Mecca, Gbajabiamila had on Tuesday and Wednesday inaugurated projects he facilitated during his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The projects inaugurated were the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre at Lagos State University; Dualised Babs Animashaun Road in Surulere; the Sam Shonibare Community Development Centre; and the General Hospital in Surulere.

Others were the Surulere Study Centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), the 484-bed Femi Gbajabiamila Hall of Residence at the University of Lagos (UNILAG),the Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Bode Thomas Police Station and the Reconstructed Randle Avenue in Surulere.

He is expected back in the country next week.