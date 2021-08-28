Gbajabiamila meets Amosun, Akinlade, Odebiyi others in Abeokuta [PHOTOS]

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday met former Ogun State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun in his Ibara, Abeokuta residence.

Gbajabiamila and Amosun held a meeting involving a governorship candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade and Senator Tolu Odebiyi of Ogun West.

The meeting was also attended by the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun, Chief Derin Adebiyi; a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Micky Kazeem and a close ally of Amosun, Rotimi Rahmon.

Gbajabiamila and Amosun

Though the purpose of the meeting was not made public, the media aide to Akinlade, Azeez Adelani, said it was on “strategic cause”.

“The Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala visited former governor and Senator representing Ogun Central, H.E. Ibikunle Amosun, CON, FCA at his White – House, Ibara GRA residence, Abeokuta, Ogun State, earlier today on a strategic cause,” Adelani posted on social media.

Also confirming the visit, Gbajabiamila, who had earlier paid a condolence visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun over the death of his father, said he “visited former Ogun State Governor and member of the National Assembly, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun at his Abeokuta home on Friday, August 27, 2021.”

Meanwhile, observers in Ogun State said the visit might not be unconnected to the preparation for the 2023 general election as it affects the ruling APC.