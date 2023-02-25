Gbaajabiamila fails to deliver polling unit for Tinubu as Obi wins

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila failed to deliver his polling unit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi won the unit.

Tinubu got 69 votes while Obi garnered 89 votes at the polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary in Surulere.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar got only 5 votes.

The turnout at the unit was not impressive as only 184 people were accredited in the unit that has 668 voters.