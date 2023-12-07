The ugly spat between Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir is getting murkier. The former Indian cricket team stars, both members of 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams, were involved in a fight during a game in Legends League Cricket (LLC), a tournament for retired players. The match was being held in Surat on Wednesday. Things were getting heated up between the two players right from the start of the game. Sreesanth gave Gautam Gambhir a long stare when he was hit for boundaries, and the latter stared back too. Then, the two again came face to face quite angrily.

After the match, Sreesanth posted an Instagram video, where he said that Gautam Gambhir always gets into fight with his colleagues and that he would soon reveal what the former Indian cricket team opener actually said.

On Thursday, in another Instagram video, Sreesanth claimed Gautam Gambhir called him a ‘fixer’.

“I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, “What are you saying? What are you saying?” In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me “Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer”. This is the language that was used.” Sreesanth said in an Instagram post. “When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer.”