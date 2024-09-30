Two people were injured after a suspected gas explosion occurred at the residence of a Nigerian journalist, Abdulkareem Haruna in Borno.

The incident also left Haruna’s new born baby in coma

The incident according to sources sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

The explosion, believed to have been caused by a faulty gas cylinder, tore through the kitchen as family members were preparing for the naming ceremony of a new born child.

Two individuals present at the scene sustained serious injuries, while a newborn baby was caught in the blast and slipped into a coma due to the trauma.

Haruna is the Editor for Lake Chad at HumAngle.

