Gas explosion rocks Ibadan

Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his wife Olori Naomi Ogunwusi on Thursday revealed the face of their son Prince Tadenikawo to the public for the first time.

Prince Tadenikawo was born on November 18, 2020.

Celebrating the prince’s first birthday, the proud father said in a social media post, “Prince Tadenikawo is one today!!! An answer to many prayers, you came right at the appointed time. To the glory of the Almighty, the King of Kings, you will surely live to fulfil your destiny in this world! Amin! Ase !!!”

Olori Naomi posted lyrics of the song ‘Joy like a River’ on social media to celebrate her son’s birthday.

Oba Ogunwusi had disclosed in July 2020 that he would name his prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.

His other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi who is in her 20s. The king had her when he was 19.

Olori Naomi is the king’s third wife. His first two marriages did not produce any child.