Gary Neville slams two ‘schoolboy’ Liverpool stars during Arsenal clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville tore into Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk for their ‘schoolboy’ defending against Arsenal in the first half at Anfield.

The Gunners took a 2-1 lead into the interval after goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus before the half-hour mark, with Mohamed Salah halving the deficit late on.

Arsenal were by far the superior team in the opening exchanges, with Jurgen Klopp’s side off it in every department.

Klopp was experimenting with Alexander-Arnold in a midfield position in a fashion that Oleksandr Zinchenko is used at Arsenal but Martinelli gave the visitors the lead eight minutes in.

Jesus doubled that advantage when he was left unmarked to head in Martinelli’s cross, which wasn’t closed down by Alexander-Arnold as the Brazilian ran off him.

Van DIjk then collided into Jesus on the touchline, which Neville felt showed the Dutchman had lost his head.

‘You can defend them because they have some credit in the bank from their performances but it’s getting really difficult,’ said Neville.

‘Even on that one there, Trent doesn’t sprint back. Van Dijk’s idling across. Legging someone up. It’s schoolboy stuff.’

Carragher was earlier critical of the role that Robertson and Konate played in Gabriel’s opener.

‘I’m just looking at Konate stepping out and that hole appears,’ said Carragher.

‘I always think as a centre-back when you step out of your slot and you don’ta ffect the play then you’re going to leave a big hole and that’s where Martinelli steps in.

‘But also on the side of Andy Robertson it’s brilliant from Arsenal and Saka no doubt but we saw the problems Robertson had against City with that first goal when he got caught on whether to press or stay with his man. I think he just loses his footing with Saka and Saka is away.’