Gary Neville says Arsenal star Granit Xhaka broke rule in Liverpool draw

Gary Neville says Granit Xhaka broke one of the key Anfield ‘rules’ before Liverpool fought back to deny Arsenal victory on Sunday.

The Gunners looked on course to restore their eight-point lead over Manchester City after scoring twice in the opening 28 minutes through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

But Liverpool appeared to be re-energised by a clash between Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold and got a goal back before half-time through Mohamed Salah.

Xhaka and Alexander-Arnold squared up after the Arsenal midfielder made a late challenge and the Liverpool right-back responded with a shove.

Liverpool’s fightback continued in the second half and Roberto Firmino earned the hosts a point when he nodded home Alexander-Arnold’s cross late on.

But it could have been even worse for Arsenal, who were thankful to see Salah miss the target from the penalty spot and Aaron Ramsdale superbly deny the Egyptian winger in injury-time.

‘Arsenal played brilliantly in the first 40 minutes and then they just got the crowd up,’ Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

Xhaka clashed with Trent Alexander-Arnold before Liverpool’s comeback (Picture: Getty)

‘I’m not pointing directly at the Xhaka incident where he got involved but there is a rule when you play here and it didn’t help.

‘There are some rules here: get through the first 25 minutes, play the ball forward and don’t let them press you early on, if the crowd are sleepy, leave it that way.

‘Don’t wind the crowd up or give a stupid free-kick away. Don’t get involved in a fight because they want the fire here.

‘One team needs fire and that’s Liverpool and one team needs ice and that’s Arsenal. Arsenal got involved in fire before half-time and obviously they conceded.’

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta felt his side had the game ‘under control’ until they conceded a ‘sloppy’ goal before half-time.

‘Wow – very intense game,’ Arteta said. ‘The game was under control but after that we concede a really sloppy goal and the game shifted momentum.

‘We started well in the first few minutes [of the second half] but then lost control. It became a very transitional game, very chaotic.

‘Liverpool could score three or four. It is true we could have scored two or three so maybe at the end the score is fair.‘I haven’t seen anyone do it [dominate] in this ground this season. They beat every big team here, they played Real Madrid and could have been four up after 20 minutes.

‘They are going to have moments. You need to deal with them and we did. Our goalkeeper had a big part in that.

‘We could taken three points. We should do that [play like the first half] for another 15 minutes and then the game would have taken a very different trajectory. We didn’t. We have to take the point.’

Arsenal return to action next Sunday against relegation-battlers West Ham, while Liverpool travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Monday night.