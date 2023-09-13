Wednesday, September 13, 2023
FOOTBALL

Gareth Southgate Blasts Treatment Of Harry Maguire As A ‘joke’

By Online Editor
0
Gareth Southgate Blasts Treatment Of Harry Maguire As A 'joke'

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Harry Maguire in action© AFP

Gareth Southgate has condemned the “ridiculous treatment” of England defender Harry Maguire, labelling the unrelenting criticism a “joke”. The Manchester United centre-back won his 59th cap as a substitute in England’s 3-1 friendly win in Glasgow on Tuesday but his performance was marred by an own goal. Maguire, named in the European Championship team of the tournament two years ago, has become a target for abuse after struggling for form and game-time at Old Trafford. But he remains an integral part of Southgate’s England squad. The 30-year-old made his first start of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

However, he was mocked mercilessly when brought on at half-time against Scotland three days later.

England boss Southgate said he had no complaints about the Scottish fans’ behaviour, but added that it was a “consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time”.

“It’s a joke,” he said. “I’ve never known a player treated the way he is — not by the Scottish fans, by our own commentators, pundits, whatever it is.

“They’ve created something that’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen.

“He’s been an absolute stalwart for us in the second-most successful England team for decades. He’s been an absolutely key part of that.”

England fans chanted the defender’s name throughout the second half at Hampden Park, bellowing out “Harry Maguire, he’s winning 3-1” after Harry Kane added to Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham’s first-half goals.

Asked how Maguire was after the match, Southgate, who described the own goal as “unfortunate”, said: “He’s good, he’s great. We’ve had a good win, he’s been a big part of that.”

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Nigerian Police Working With Land Grabbers To Detain Innocent Residents – Ogun House Of Assembly Petitions Inspector-General
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network