Ganduje’s ex-commissioner joins Kwankwaso in NNPP

Haruna Isah Falali, a former commissioner for Justice in the administration of ex -governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje,has joined the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP).

Falali was received into the NNPP fold by the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso

The ceremony took place at Kwankwaso’s residence in Abuja. During the event, Kwankwaso handed over the symbolic red cap of Kwankwasiyya Movement to Falali.

Falali was a Commissioner during the second term of Ganduje as Governor.

Falali before joining APC was the Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!