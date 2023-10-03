Ganduje ungrateful, inconsistent, says NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party has described the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, as an ungrateful politician who betrayed his boss, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to the NNPP, Ganduje is already overwhelmed by Kwankwaso’s bright prospect in the 2027 general elections, given his popularity.

The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Shendam, stated this in an interview with our correspondent on Saturday in Abuja, in reaction to Ganduje, who described Kwankwaso as a serial loser.

Ganduje and Kwankwaso are both strong political opponents from Kano.

Reacting to Ganduje’s attack on Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s spokesman said, “It is unfortunate that people don’t show gratitude. It is unfortunate that people like Abdullahi Ganduje the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, is an ungrateful person, let me use that word.

“If he is not ungrateful he will not sit down in his office and begin to cast aspersions on the person of the national leader of our party. This was a man who was taken from nowhere and made a deputy governor twice. Not only that, when Mr Kwankwaso was Defence Minister, the APC chairman was one of his SAs.

So, whatever position the APC chairman attained today was because of the support our national leader gave to him, otherwise who will even recognise him and make him APC chairman today?”

According to Shendam, Ganduje was once a staunch disciple of Kwankwaso and he “wore the Kwankwasiyya cap.”

“Today, he is wearing Asiwaju’s cap, tomorrow he will wear somebody’s cap, is he consistent here?

“So, the NNPP is prepared to take over in 2027 and that person is our national leader, he knows that and that is why he is worried. He is just overwhelmed and wants to make himself relevant to the party. I wish him well, however.”