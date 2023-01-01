Ganduje sacks commissioner for disloyalty

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sacked his commissioner for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Tahar Adam, for alleged disloyalty.

State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, added that besides being disloyal to the governor, the government is not comfortable with Dr. Adam’s “unguarded utterances.”

His sack is with immediate effect, as Dr. Nazifi Bichi, has been nominated by the governor to replace him, Garba said.

He noted that the removal of Adam, popularly known as (Baba Impossible) from the state executive council followed “his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances. He (Muhammad Tahar Adam) was also found to be running the affairs of his office as a personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

Apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible has not been loyal to the government. Already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sent to the State House of Assembly the name of a nominee in person of Dr. Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano, for screening and appointment as new commissioner for Religious Affairs,” Garba announced.