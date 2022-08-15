NEWS
Ganduje reshuffles cabinet, appoints new commissioners
Less than a year to the end of his second term in office ,Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reshuffled his cabinet
The move became necessary following the massive resignations of his Commissioners, who resigned their appointments to contest the APC primaries
Ganduje on Monday appointed new commissioners to replace those that left.
Among those appointed as new commissioners include a strong ally of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau; and Malam Garba Yusuf Abubakar whose names were sent to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
Prior to the conduct of the primary election by Nigerian political parties, a number of commissioners resigned from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s cabinet.
Those whose names appeared for confirmation as new Commissioners include, Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo, Abdulhalim Liman Dan Maliki, Lamin Sani Zawiyya, a Former State House of Assembly Speaker,Ya’u Abdullahi Yanshana, a Shekarau loyalist Garba Yusif Abubakar.
Others that made the lists of the new Commissioners are, Yusif Jibril Rurum, a Veteran Journalist and a former National Assembly member, Adamu Abdu Panda, and Saleh Kausani.
It was on record that Garba Yusuf Abubakar, was among the cabals that run the affairs of Governor Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s government for 8 years from 2003 to 2015 and has held portfolios of Information, land and physical planning, and state’s ministry of finance throughout the 8-year tenure of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.
People never thought Garba Yusuf Abubakar will fell out with his close friend and ally for many decades.
Garba Yusuf Abubakar is popularly known in Kano as Garba Izala due to his affinity with Jamaatu Izalatul Bidia Wa ikamatussunnah.
Due to an internal party crisis Malam Ibrahim Shekarau now a senator representing Kano central has joined the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria People’s Party and has since clinched the senatorial ticket of the party for the 2023 general elections.
NEWS
Kenya election: Buhari reacts to William Ruto’s emergence as president
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the just-concluded presidential election.
Ruto was declared the winner of the country’s close-fought presidential election on Monday.
According to the Chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati, Ruto garnered almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 vote.
Reacting, Buhari, in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, also commended the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections, which once again demonstrates that the democratic process, values and principles remain the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.
Buhari said Nigeria values Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism, buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.
While wishing Deputy President Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, the President looks forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries on shared priorities such as enhancing peace and security on the continent, democracy, and greater economic prosperity and social development.
The Nigerian leader also salutes President Uhuru Kenyatta for his statesmanship and exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya in the past nine years and the profound legacies of his administration on infrastructure, education, healthcare reforms and tourism, as well as strong influence and support on regional security.
Kenya election: Buhari reacts to William Ruto’s emergence as president
NEWS
Kenya election: ‘It’s good news for the church’ – Apostle Suleman congratulates Ruto
The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has congratulated the Kenyan Deputy President, William Ruto over his victory at the just-concluded presidential election.
Ruto was declared the winner of the country’s close-fought presidential election on Monday.
According to the Chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati, Ruto garnered almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 vote.
Reacting to Ruto’s victory, Suleman, who congratulated Kenyans for Ruto’s victory, said the development is good news for the church of Jesus.
In a post on his social media handles, the popular clergy said the victory was made possible through the power of God.
He wrote, “My brother. God has done it. Congratulations William Samoei Ruto on your victory as the new president of Kenya.
“This is good news for the church of Jesus. Congratulations to all Kenyans! See you all at the inauguration. To God be the glory.”
NEWS
“You are a clannish clown for mocking Peter Obi’s supporters” , Charly Boy tells El-Rufai
Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has described the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a clannish clown over his recent tweet mocking supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
El-rufai had in a tweet on Monday made fun of the proposed Two Million March rally in Kaduna for the presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Baba.
According to him, organisers of the march will not have beyond 200 persons on the street for the proposed event.
El-Rufai’s tweet had generated backlashes from tweeps and other social media users, lambasting the governor over his prediction, asking him to fix the challenges in his state first.
Reacting also, Charly Boy slammed El-Rufai on Twitter for caring about the rally in Kaduna amid insecurity and other concerns, naming him a “clannish clown.
He wrote, “Can you just imagine dis clannish clown, El Rufai… Kaduna is now the leading state in terrorism.
“The once upon a time very peaceful state is now a bandit paradise. Many of the victims of the Kaduna train attack dem still hold hostage.
“The only tin wey dey worry dis clown na the one million march pass by Peter Obi supporters. Nonsense #ourmumudondo’’
Latest News
- Chelsea news: Anthony Gordon makes stance clear as Blues suffer another summer setback
- PDP crisis: I was elected for 4-year tenure, I’ve not resign – Ayu insists
- Kenya election: Buhari reacts to William Ruto’s emergence as president
- INEC displays voters’ register in Lagos
- Kenya election: ‘It’s good news for the church’ – Apostle Suleman congratulates Ruto
Trending
-
NEWS22 hours ago
140 Days after, Nigeria loses N3bn on suspended Kaduna-Abuja train service
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP crisis: Party govs move to reconcile Atiku, Wike
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
Kim Kardashian seen for the first time since Pete Davidson split
-
SPORTS20 hours ago
Real Madrid’s ex-defender, Carlos suffers stroke
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Priest, seminarian abducted near military checkpoint, N50m demanded
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
External reserves sustains downward trend, sheds $337m in 2wks
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Oyo Guber Ticket: APC lambasts Adelabu for linking his loss to Tinubu
-
CELEBRITIES20 hours ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seen together for the first time since Oscars slap