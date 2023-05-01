Ganduje replies Kwankwaso, says Kano new Emirates have come to stay

The governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that the four new emirates created by his administration are permanent and have come to stay.

He stated this during the Workers’ Day celebrations held at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano on Monday.

He noted that the emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and the recovery of the reputation of traditional institutions.

The governor’s statement comes after Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso said the incoming government of Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, would review the dethronement former Emir Sanusi and balkanisation of the emirate.

However, Ganduje reassured the people that the emirates are here to stay and God will protect them from all evils.

“I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

“Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all,” Ganduje said