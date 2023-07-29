Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has paid a surprise visit to the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, in Abuja.

Ganduje was received by Adamu at his Abuja residence on Thursday evening.

The development is coming two weeks after Adamu resigned as the party’s national chairman over alleged constitutional violation, failure to render party account for one year, highhandedness among others.

A source confirmed that the former Kano State governor was warmly received by the erstwhile national chairman of the party.

“It was good seeing them together in a friendly atmosphere unlike what critics would have expected. After exchanging pleasantries and cracking their routine jokes, they subsequently had a closed-door meeting.

“Although I cannot immediately confirm what they discussed, I want to believe it must have everything to do with how to resolve challenges and internal crisis plaguing the party,” the source said.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, however saw nothing wrong with the visitation.