Ganduje meets Ondo lawmakers over impeachment plot against deputy governor

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday met with a delegation of aggrieved lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly and members of the reconciliation committee set up to douse tension over the planned move to impeach the state deputy governor, Lucky Ayiedatiwa.

The delegation, which arrived at the APC national secretariat at about 1.25 p.m. in a large convoy, was accompanied by stern-looking security operatives.

The development is coming eight days after Ganduje established the committee to resolve the political impasse between the warring parties.

Among other things, the committee was tasked to interface and engage with all contending partners to gather facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the Ondo State deputy governor; advise the party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues, and make necessary recommendations to the Party on resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of the assignment.

Members of the Aminu Masari-led committee included the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Benue politician, Senator Jack Tilley Gyado; immediate past Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former Governor of Ebonyi state, Martin Elechi and ex-Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

As of the time of filing this report, the agenda for the meeting had not been disclosed.