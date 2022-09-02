NEWS
Ganduje inducts new Kano commissioners, assigns ministries
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sworn in new commissioners on Friday.
The ceremony was held at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium in Kofar Mata.
Ganduje said their appointment was based on integrity, antecedents, and told them not to betray his confidence.
The commissioners and their ministries: Adamu Abdul Panda – Finance; Dan Azumi Gwarzo – Budget and Planning; Abdulhalim Dan Maliki – Rural and Community Development; Lamin Sani Zawiya – Local Government Affairs.
Others: Ya’u Yanshana – Education; Garba Yusuf – Water Resources; Yusuf Rurum – Agriculture; Saleh Kausani – Housing and Transport; Ali Musa Hamza – Tourism and Culture; Kabiru Muhammad – Special Duties.
The officials were confirmed by the Kano State House of Assembly on August 22.
Ganduje appointed them to replace State Executive Council members who resigned to contest in the 2023 general elections.
Ganduje inducts new Kano commissioners, assigns ministries
NEWS
Gombe varsity ASUU denies ending strike
Some residents have expressed joy following the false news that the Gombe State University had suspended its strike, thereby backing out of the nationwide industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
The six-month-old strike was declared on February 14, 2022 at a National Executive Council meeting of the union held at the University of Lagos, Akoka.
Since then, ASUU members of GSU have been on strike, following the national decision of the Academic trade union to drive home the need for government to respect its agreement.
However, in a memo signed on Friday by Abubakar Bafeto, the institution’s registrar said register would be opened immediately to collect attendance of lecturers, adding that 100 level were to have their matriculation on Saturday.
The memo partly read, “Accordingly, the university management wishes to bring this information to the attention of all academic staff that the governing council at its second emergency meeting held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, deliberated on the protracted industrial action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities as it affects Gombe State University.
“After exhaustive deliberations, the council resolved and directed that all academic staff should resume work immediately. Attendance registers have been provided at the HODs offices for those willing and ready to resume.”
Investigation conducted by our correspondent shows that since the management asked 100 level students to resume, lectures have been handled by tutors from the School of Basic and Remedial Studies, following ASUU’s unwillingness to return to the class.
A source, who provided our correspondent with information on the basis of anonymity said, “They are non-ASUU members; they are casual staff who are inadequate.
“Aside from a few professors, whom are not enough, the rest of the tutors are unqualified, and they are not enough for the population that they are handling. It is sad that many of them are not specialised, so they lack requisite knowledge.”
Also speaking, a 100 level student who identified herself as Kundulum, said lecturers were yet to resume to the classes.
She said, “We are being taught by those they refer to as tutors from their school of remedial studies. There are courses that are not taught in remedial but are offered in 100 level; that is where the problem is because that is my case. How do you survive?”
Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed that 100 level students were being taken by remedial staff, whom are on contract.
He said, “Many of them are qualified, they are holding higher degrees, and they have doctorate in view. Yes, they are not members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Gombe chapter.
“The governing council has directed that the school implements no work, no pay, and registers have been opened at the Head of Departments offices for lecturers.”
NEWS
Police parade woman who masterminded husband’s kidnap for denying her sex, money
Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday paraded a 40-year-old Joy Emmanuel Usenekong, for allegedly masterminding the kidnap of her husband, Emmanuel Usenekong of Ntak Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.
The suspect, who said she has been married for over twenty years, told journalists at the command’s headquarters that she was forced to arrange the kidnap of her ex-husband due to his failure to own up his marital responsibility of having sex with her and catering for the children.
It was gathered that the kidnappers initially demanded N10 million as a ransom and later reduced it to N2 million which was paid before the police arrested them at the point of sharing.
The suspect further said the husband abandoned her and her children for another woman, explaining that she has been toiling to weed peoples’ farms in the village to make ends meet even as she disclosed that her husband who is well to do had refused to pay her son’s WAEC fees when he was approached.
Her words, “I arranged for my husband’s abduction because for a long time, he had abandoned me with his children. He never cared for his children. I engaged in menial jobs such as weeding in people’s farms to feed his children and pay their school fees.
“One of the children finished from secondary school and I approached my husband to plan how to send the son to learn trade since the father refused to send him to university but my husband shunned me. The major reason I arranged for his kidnapping is that my husband refused to have sex with me and does not take care of me and the children.”
On the amount she received as share of the N2Million loot, the suspect said the kidnappers had not given her anything yet, saying that it was at the point of sharing that the suspected accomplice mentioned her name as the mastermind.
In an interview with newsmen, the husband of the suspect, Mr. Emmanuel Usenekong, narrated that he was kidnapped on July 21, 2022 around 8:30pm in his compound while coming back from where he was receiving treatment.
Usenekong, who deals on building materials, said he never suspected the ex-wife could do such thing to him alleging that it was because of her(ex wife) ‘uncertain’ behaviours that compelled him marry another woman
According to him, “They struggled with me and released two gunshots into the air before they took me out of my compound in a mini bus and drove away. They kept me from that Thursday till Sunday and demanded N10m from me and later reduced it to N2m before the police came that day. If not God, they would have killed me.
“They took me to Etinan where they caged me. I thank the Nigeria Police for the rescue operations. I also thank my Village Head. I don’t know the reason they kidnapped me, they collected N2m from me. The police later recovered over N500,000 from them.”
Parading the suspects and 29 others involved in various crimes, the Commissioner for Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi warned perpetrators of crimes and criminalities to desist forthwith or relocate from the state saying that he would not leave any stone unturned in fighting crimes in the state.
The statement reads in parts, “On 24th July, 2022 at about 4pm, following a distress call, Police Patrol Team of Etinan Division in conjunction with the Youths met one Emmanuel Sunday Usenekong ‘m’ of Ntak Obio Akpa village in Oruk Anam Local Government Area in a distressed position.
“He reported that on 21st July, 2022 at about 2000hrs while he was at his residence at the above address, a group of boys numbering about six (6) invaded his house with guns and machetes, tied his hands and face, forcefully took him away in a mini bus to an unknown destination. Reaching their camp, they tied him to a chair, blindfolded him and used his mobile phone to call his family members and demanded a ransom of Ten (10) Million Naira, but settled for Two (2) Million Naira which was delivered to them by his wife.
“He further stated that as the suspects were busy sharing the ransom, he managed to lose himself and escaped. A Good Samaritan who saw him with wounds all over his body assisted and called the Police Patrol Team.
“Immediately, the team moved to the scene at Ikot Ebiyak village behind Health Tech, Etinan, on sighting the Police, suspects took to their heels but one Enomfon Etim Jacob ‘m’ was successfully apprehended, with him was the sum of Five Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (₦519,500.00) which was part of the ransom money and phones. The said suspect was transferred to Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation.
“During interrogation he confessed to the crime and indicted one Joy Enomfon Sunday ‘f’, wife of the victim who was sent to deliver the ransom. She was said to have masterminded the kidnap of her husband. After her arrest by the Police, she confessed to the said crime and said she masterminded the kidnap because her husband failed to give her money regularly and did not consummate the marriage sufficiently.”
The Commissioner, however, attributed the achievements made so far to the cooperation of Akwa Ibom people and other sister agencies saying that the cases are at various stages of investigations and the suspects would be charged to court when investigations are completed.
NEWS
Ondo: Victim dies two weeks after regaining freedom from Kidnappers’ den
Mr. Bashiru Adekile, one of the four people kidnapped in Ondo State last month, has reportedly died.
While travelling from Akure, the state capital, to Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state, Adekile was abducted alongside the traditional head of the Iku quarters and two others.
Adekile died on Thursday, two weeks after being freed from the kidnapper’s den, according to family sources.
He and the other victims were held captive for three days in the forest before being freed after the criminals were paid a ransom of N4m.
Due to an inside injury he sustained, late Adekile, who was purportedly tortured by his kidnappers in the forest, had been hospitalized since their release.
The suspects who allegedly kidnapped late Adekile and the other victims had been remanded by an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court.
The suspected kidnappers are Mohammed Moshere, 25, Llyasu Lawal, 27, Mohammadu Abubakar Siddi, 26, Garba Bature, 36, and Abubakar Dengy, 20.
They were charged with illegal firearm possession, armed robbery and kidnapping.
Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, the police prosecutor, informed the court that the defendants shot Adejoro Muda, the driver who was transporting the victims, on the head.
Adesegun also told the court that the suspects stole a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 worth N143,000 and an Itel Android phone worth N47,000, together with N36,000 in cash from the victims
According to the prosecutor, the crimes violate and are punishable under Section 6, (A&B)1,2,3(1)(b),3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap. 147, Vol. 4, Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.
The suspects were ordered to be remanded at Olokuta Correctional Center pending legal counsel from the DPP, according to the presiding Magistrate, Mayomi Olanipekun.
For legal counsel, the Magistrate adjourned the case to November 29.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings