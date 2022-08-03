NEWS
Ganduje hands over power to his deputy, gives reason
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has handed over power to his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who will now be acting governor of the state.
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar who announced this in a statement on Wednesday, said Ganduje will be away outside the country on an official engagement.
The statement directed all commissioners, heads of extra-ministerial departments, top government functionaries, corporate and individuals to give the acting governor, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, due recognition, support and cooperation.
It further directed that those concerned must work very hard to help the acting governor discharge his duties effectively and efficiently.
NEWS
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan’s president despite China’s warnings
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in a high-stakes visit that has infuriated Beijing.
In a meeting in Taipei, Tsai thanked Pelosi for her support of democratic values and said she was committed to working with the U.S. over security in the Taiwan straits and the wider Indo-Pacific region.
Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan makes her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, drawing the ire of China which has called the move a breach of the one-China policy and an interference in China’s internal affairs.
China has warned for weeks that Pelosi should not visit the disputed island, which Beijing considers to be part of its territory.
“Speaker Pelosi is truly one of Taiwan’s most devoted friends,” Tsai said at ceremony to confer Pelosi with a medal, the “Order of Propitious Clouds with special Grand Cordon.”
“We are truly grateful to you for making this visit to Taiwan to showcase the U.S. Congress’s staunch support for Taiwan.”
Tsai also vowed to deepen economic cooperation and supply chain resilience with the U.S.
On her part, Pelosi said she was dedicated to supporting global peace and further economic collaboration with Taiwan.
“The story of Taiwan is an inspiration to freedom loving people in the U.S. and around the world,” Pelosi said.
“Out of the crucible of challenge you have forged a flourishing democracy, one of the freest in the world proudly led by a woman president.”
Pelosi said further during a press conference after meeting Tsai that it was important to publicize the success of Taiwan as an emblem of democracy and a model for the region. She added Taiwan was a contrast to the political system on mainland China and Hong Kong where the “one country two systems” promise “didn’t happen.”
The medal that Pelosi received from Taiwan is normally awarded to Taiwanese citizens for services to society but may also be awarded to “foreigners to promote diplomatic relationship,” according to Taiwanese law.
Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night after leaving Malaysia, and was expected to leave on Wednesday evening.
Political experts have weighed in on the visit saying it was problematic and a mistake.
“Conflict is escalating and it is escalating at a rapid rate. China will not take any reckless steps … [but] this type of confrontation could be spark a most unfortunate accident,” Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Wednesday.
Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus also said in a separate interview that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was a mistake.
“Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan increases tensions, and unnecessarily,” he said.
“I think it’s dangerous. I think it’s reckless.”
China’s warnings
In the lead-up to the visit, the Chinese military held live-firing exercises all day Saturday, just 80 miles from Taiwan.
Beijing has also moved to ban imports of various goods from Taiwan including Taiwanese sweets and biscuits.
It has also suspended imports of grapefruit, lemon, orange and some other citrus fruits, frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan and exports of natural sand from Wednesday.
Ahead of Pelosi’s visit, Hua Chunying, China’s assistant minister of foreign affairs, said in a string of tweets Tuesday that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was a “major political provocation.”
“Since Speaker Pelosi is the incumbent leader of the U.S. Congress, her visit to and activities in Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, is a major political provocation to upgrade U.S. official exchanges with Taiwan,” Hua said in her tweets.
While China’s military response to Pelosi’s visit has raised near-term odds of a major Taiwan Strait security crisis from 25% to 30%, the chance of a major conflict remained low, said Neil Thomas, political analyst at the Eurasia Group in a note before the visit.
‘Conflict remains very low’
Eurasia Group expects Beijing’s reaction to be “unprecedented but not unhinged,” the note on Tuesday said.
“However, these PLA exercises are more performative signals than preparations for war; crisis is not yet basecase and the chance of kinetic conflict remains very low,” Eurasia Group senior analyst Neil Thomas said, referring to China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army.
“The PLA did not interfere with Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan and says its planned exercises are meant as a ‘serious deterrent’ to the US and a ‘serious warning’ to Taiwan,” Thomas said
NEWS
Traffic Infraction: Court fines Arise, TV anchor, Rufai Oseni ₦70,000
The Arise Television presenter, Oseni Rufai, who was accused of driving on BRT lane on Lagos highway and also resisting arrest by policemen, on Tuesday appeared in a Lagos mobile court and accused of contravening Lagos State Transport Law of 2018.
The court found him guilty of driving on the BRT lane in contravention of the law and was fined the sum of N70,000 and after he made the payment, his vehicle was released to him.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while giving an update on the development on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night.
According to his tweet: “Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018). He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him.”
NEWS
Islamic group condemns Lagos govt for including Bible knowledge questions in the 2022 entrance examination for public schools
An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the Lagos State Ministry of Education of inserting Bible knowledge questions in the 2022 entrance examination for Lagos State public schools.
The group in a statement issued on Tuesday stated that the development gave Christian candidates an edge over their Muslim counterparts and put Muslim candidates at great disadvantage as they are certain to miss those questions.
The statement was signed by MURIC’s founder and director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.
The statement reads:
“Our office has been inundated by reports of strange questions in a general paper set for the Lagos State Primary Six Placement Test Into JSS 1 in Lagos secondary schools held on Saturday, 23rd July, 2022. The reference number on the question paper was LSA/PT/2022.
“Although the paper was captioned English Studies/Verbal Reasoning/General Paper, specifically, questions 12 and 14 were straight from the Bible and only Christian candidates could have made head or tail of them. These two questions were designed for Muslims to fail.
The questions were designed to upset Muslim students and make them lose confidence in themselves thereby leading to confusion, frustration and ultimate failure. The caption of that paper should have been ‘Common Entrance in Lagos State…Muslims Come and Fail’.
“Question number 12 which is an objective, says, ‘Paul was born in a city called …Tarsus…Jerusalem…Jordan…Bethel. Candidates were expected to pick one of the four options. But how on earth is a Muslim candidate expected to know what to pick? Ditto for question number 14 which reads ‘The English Bible was translated into Yoruba language by …Pastor Joseph Ayo Babalola…Bishop Benson Idahosa…Pastor Enoch Adeboye … Bishop Ajayi Crowther.
“This is parochial, provocative and unacceptable. This is another proof of the Christianisation of the education sector in Lagos State. How can anyone defend this? It is scandalous. Who set these obnoxious questions? Who proofread and supervised the examination? Who approved the questions? It is clear that this is the handiwork of religious bigots, but then somebody is guilty of gross negligence. Heads must roll.
“We knew this was going to happen when all the six tutor generals in the state are Christians and the state government refused to listen to appeals from Muslims to stop its exclusivism. We had three Christians and three Muslims in the days of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Raji Fashola. Muslims were removed under Ambode and the incumbent has refused to listen to complaints from the Muslim Community.
“The Muslim candidates have been put on a tight rope because the instruction on top of the question paper says ‘Attempt all questions’. This means that anyone who jumps those two biblical questions does so at his or her own risk. The questions have effectively caged the Muslim students and placed them between Scylla and Charybdis, the horrible six-headed monster in Greek mythology and its fearful whirlpool on the other side.
“Heads must roll over this unless the state government has already given the licence to marginalise, traumatise and dehumanise Muslims in Lagos State to their Christian counterparts. There must be consequences for this gross anomaly unless the state government has sold its Muslim citizens to the bishops and pastors mentioned in question 14 for a pot of porridge.
“Any government that treats its citizens like this cannot expect love and unity among them. Neither can such a government earn the respect and support of the section that it marginalises and treats like outcasts. This attitude does not engender love. Neither does it depict tolerance.
“Lagos Muslims pay tax like their Christian counterparts. Why then are they being relegated to third class citizens. The tax paid by them forms part of the state’s internally generated revenue which is used to pay staff of the Ministry of Education and its teachers, including those who drafted those two offensive questions.
“No attempt was made to balance the trend and thus mitigate the offence by adding two Islamic questions. The paper was therefore a direct assault on Islamdom. The authors are daring Muslim parents and other Muslims in Lagos State to do their worst.
“Therefore, we demand apology from the Ministry of Education. Furthermore, we demand an investigation into circumstances surrounding the inclusion of such sectional, insensitive, repugnant and religiously volatile questions in a general paper.”
