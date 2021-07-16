NEWS
Ganduje files new defamation suit against Daily Nigerian
The libel war between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Daily Nigerian and its publisher Jaafar Jaafar is far from over.
Nine days after he withdrew his N3billion suit against the newspaper in a Kano High Court, Ganduje has taken his case to Abuja.
He has filed another defamation case in FCT High Court, DAILY NIGERIAN has reported.
According to the paper, the new Writ of Summon was filed 15 July.
The court has requested the newspaper and its publisher to enter appearance after service of the writ.
“You are hereby commanded that within fourteen days after service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in an action at the suit of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje AND TAKE NOTICE, that in default the Claimant may proceed and judgement may be given in your absence,” the writ said.
In October 2018, DAILY NIGERIAN had published video clips of the governor stuffing bundles of dollars, suspected to be a bribe from a contractor, in his pockets.
The governor, subsequently, sued the newspaper and its publisher in November 2018.
He asked the court to declare that “the act of publishing and circulating libellous statements, false video clips on online media, attacking and impugning the character and integrity of the Plaintiff amounts to defamation of character of the Plaintiff by the Defendants”.
But in a dramatic move on 6 July, the governor’s lawyer, Offiong Offiong, a senior advocate, withdrew the suit.
Justice Suleiman NaMalam however ordered Ganduje to pay N800,000 as costs for expenses to Jafar Jafar, the publisher and his company Penlight Media Limited.
Meanwhile, Jaafar Jaafar has a pending matter in Kano, demanding N300m in damages from the governor.
8 times Primate Ayodele lied using God’s name – Femi Adesina
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, has listed eight times Primate Elijah Ayodele’s prophesies “hit the crossbar.”
Adesina listed Ayodele’s failed prophesies on Friday while reacting to the latest prophecy that Nigeria would disintegrate between 2035 and 2040.
Adesina, in his article titled Some Prophets See Nothing, however, advised Ayodele to abandon his prophecy ministry and focus on preaching the good news.
Adesina noted that;
“Also last Sunday, a newspaper published on the front page a so-called prophecy that Nigeria would disintegrate, and there’s nothing anybody could do about it. The foretelling was credited to Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, in Lagos.
“The Prophet gave the date and time of Nigeria’s unraveling as between 2035 and 2040. A person who wants to give you a fib would say his witness is in Heaven. How many people living now would still be alive in 2035 or 2040? Are we even sure of tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year, except by the mercies of God?
“And then, why is it always negative, negative, negative prophecies all the time? We are admonished not to despise prophesying (1 Thessalonians 5:20) but then, “by a prophet the Lord brought Israel out of Egypt, and by a prophet, he was preserved.” (Hosea 12:13). Prophecies are for our comfort, edification, preservation, not something to frighten the living daylights out of us and have us on tenterhooks all the days of our life. When you see someone indulging in negatives, run far. To thy tents oh Israel.
“I know Primate Ayodele. I have been a special guest in his church when I was Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspapers. He does great things in terms of welfare for his flock. He empowers them with cash and materials they can use to set up themselves gainfully. I was impressed with that. But the prophetic aspect?
Let’s look at all these facts: in the build-up to the 2015 presidential elections, Primate Ayodele said Goodluck Jonathan would win. The man lost. He said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would take Kaduna by a narrow margin. Nasir el-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won. Again, he said Yobe, Gombe, Benue, Delta, and the Akwa Ibom States would be won by PDP. The APC won three of those States. Who hit the crossbar? You know the answer.
“PDP will shock APC in Lagos. It didn’t happen. Boko Haram would bomb South West. Mercifully, it didn’t happen. APC would break, Buhari won’t do second term. You know the truth. And in 2017, when the President was on medical vacation abroad for many months, he said the seat was vacant, and the man would never return. You now know who didn’t speak the truth, who didn’t hear from God.
“The Book, that Good Book, tells us how we know a false prophet from a genuine one. The false says something, and it does not come to pass. And he continues to strut and fret his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. His tales are full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
“Prophet Jonah was told to speak against Nineveh, that the city would be sacked, overthrown, because of their evil acts. Jonah fled to Tarshish instead, because he didn’t want to deliver a doomsday message. He ended in the belly of a whale, which vomited him at the shores of Nineveh. He made his pronouncements, and the people took warning. They repented in ashes and sackcloth, and God had mercy. He spared the city.
“What did Jonah do next? He asked God to kill him because he knew the gravity of failed prophecies. But our modern-day prophets? They hit the crossbar severally, yet no compunction. No remorse. And worse still, some people continue to believe them.
“Nigeria will survive, as long as people continue to call on the living God. Nineveh prayed, and God changed His mind about destroying the city. President Buhari has said those of them who were on the frontlines for 30 months during the Civil War would never fold their hands, and see Nigeria break. Rather than allow it, they would speak to the troublemakers “in the language they understand.” Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also says those advocating the country’s break-up are “idiotic.” Yes, we will always have people like Buhari and Obasanjo around. Nigeria will survive.
“What am I saying? Don’t nations break? Where is the old Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia, and many others? Yes, those countries broke into splinters, but as for Nigeria, it would survive. Beyond 2035 and 2040, whether we are still here or not. And as long as patriots continue to lead the country.
“But for Primate Ayodele, let him focus on touching lives through preaching the gospel, and empowering of many people. It has great gains now and in eternity.”
Big differences between making love and having sex
Getting physically involved with someone is an experience that each of us may have in our lives. But if you are wondering whether it’s just casual sex or something more than that, then keep reading.
Some genuine signs tell us whether we are making love to someone or having casual sex with them. Here are 6 big differences between making love and having sex.
Feelings involved or not
Some people have had physical relationships with people that don’t involve feelings. It is just sex, with the two of them in it for the sake of enjoying themselves. When it comes to making love, it happens only with the person you have feelings for. It is a way to communicate and let your partner know about your love and care for them.
One time thing or regular
If you have only slept with a person once, it might be casual sex that both of you agreed to. But if you are regularly sleeping with someone, there might be a chance that you are making love to them. You understand each other’s desires in bed and try to fulfill them selflessly which can be a sign of making love to each other.
Exclusive or not
If both of you are having sex with various people, what you have going on with each other is just casual sex. But if you have been involved with each other exclusively, then that means that you both are making love to each other and have feelings in your heart.
More tender or not
If you are just thinking about physically satisfying yourself without thinking about the other person then it’s just casual sex. But if you are thinking about the other person’s needs too and are more tender and gentle with them while being physically involved, then it means you are making love to each other.
Letting your guard down
If you are in for casual sex, then you won’t let your guard down at all. You won’t feel comfortable while sharing your vulnerable side with them. You won’t look forward to them knowing the real you. But if you are making love to the other person, you will probably be comfortable with them knowing the real you.
Closer together or not
After having sex, if you feel emotionally closer to the other person, it means you were making love to each other and can share more than just your bodies with each other. But if you don’t feel any closer to the other person, that probably means you are in it just for casual sex and nothing else.
Army General murdered in Abuja wife abducted
Major General Hassan Ahmed, former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, has been assassinated in Abuja.
Hassan Ahmed, a Major-General of the Nigerian Army, has been murdered in Abuja.
Ahmed, who was recently appointed director at army headquarters, was shot dead in Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday night.
The assailants, according to a family member, also kidnapped his wife.
The couple were said to be returning from Okene in Kogi State when they ran into an ambush.
In a statement, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesman, confirmed the death of Ahmed.
He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, had already sent a delegation to condole with the victim’s family.
Nwachukwu also stated that members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje, have also visited the family to condole with them.
The statement read, ”With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj.-Gen. Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.
”The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.
”A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.
”Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.”
The remains of the deceased senior officer will be buried at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery, Abuja by 10am on Friday.
The attack happened hours after the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to protect Nigerians.
The Emir said this when Buhari visited his palace on Thursday.
