Ganduje donates N2m each to victims of Kano demolition

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has donated two million each to families of those affected by the recent demolitions in Rimin Zakara, a town in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State

Ganduje made the donation when he visited the victims to condole them over the demolitions.

Four people were killed during demolitions. The demolition exercise, carried out by a combined team of security operatives, reportedly turned violent when security forces opened fire on demonstrators protesting the demolitions.

The land in dispute belongs to the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Expressing his condolences, Ganduje sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives and those who sustained injuries.

