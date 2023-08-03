Ganduje appointed new APC National Chairman, Basiru as Secretary

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been appointed as the National Chairman of the All Progessive Congress (APC).

Ganduje was appointed on Thursday during the party’s 12th NEC meeting held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, as National Secretary.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, chieftains of the party in the National Assembly, amongst others were present were present at the NEC meeting.

Addressing the 12th NEC of the party, the President said the APC has won the elections and it is now time to deliver the promises of good governance to the Nigerian people.

The President insisted that the 2023 elections was the best election in Nigeria’s history.

Visibly absent at the NEC meeting were ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The first National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, was however, present.

The NEC meeting followed Wednesday’s session of the APC national caucus.

Mid-July, two members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) resigned. Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore resigned as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.