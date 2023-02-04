‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting second child

“Game of Thrones” actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting baby number two!

Harington, who starred as Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, announced the exciting news of their impending arrival Friday on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Harington and Leslie, known for her role as Ygritte on the HBO fantasy series, welcomed their first child — a baby boy — in early 2021.

Speaking about his two-year-old son, Harington told host Jimmy Fallon their son is “about to get the shock of his life” as he’s set to “get a brother or sister.”

“I’m terrified,” Harington admitted. “With the first baby you’re like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well — the man is anyway.”

Harington admits that the second time around, “the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

When asked what his son thinks about the new baby, Harington admits he hasn’t “conceptually understood it just yet.”

“We’re trying to get him ready for it, we point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and says, ‘My baby,” Harington said.

In September 2020, Leslie, 35, confirmed that she and Harington, 36, had a baby on the way. Her pregnancy was revealed by the UK’s Make magazine when the actress debuted her baby bump on the cover.

Leslie spoke about impending parenthood to The Post in October 2020, saying she was “thrilled to be expecting.”

“I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family,” she said at the time.

Leslie starred opposite her now-husband on “Game of Thrones” from 2012 to 2014.

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2016 at the Olivier Awards in London and confirmed their engagement in a newspaper announcement in 2017.

The pair went on to tie the knot in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral castle in Scotland after first meeting on set.