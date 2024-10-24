Gambaryan was resilient – Binance reacts to Nigerian Govt’s decision

The Chief Executive Officer of Binance Holdings Limited, Richard Teng, has reacted to the decision of the Nigerian government to drop all money laundering charges against its executive, Tigran Gambaryan.

Teng said Gambaryan was resilient in the face of adversity.

The Nigerian government had dropped all money laundering charges against Gambaryan citing diplomatic reasons.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had in April arraigned Gambaryan for alleged money laundering.

Gambaryan, a United States citizen, has been in detention since February following the clampdown on the cryptocurrency firm over alleged manipulation of the naira.

Reacting, Teng said Binance is committed to Gambaryan’s health and well-being.

Posting on X, Teng wrote: “We are deeply relieved and grateful that Tigran Gambaryan has finally been released after enduring nearly eight months of detention in Nigeria.

“Throughout this difficult period, Tigran has shown immense strength, and we commend his resilience in the face of such severe adversity. We are deeply thankful to everyone who dedicated countless hours to support Tigran’s release.

“Tigran’s health and well-being remain our top priority, and we are thankful he can now receive the medical care and rest he so urgently needs alongside his family.

“Binance remains committed to collaborating with global regulators to ensure compliance and transparency in the evolving digital asset space. We are eager to put this episode behind us and continue working toward a brighter future for the blockchain industry around the world.”