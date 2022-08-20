CELEBRITIES
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share pics from vacation
That’s quite the dreamboat!
While lounging on the deck of a lavish yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade posed for a series of steamy vacation pics that the “Bring It On” star shared to her Instagram Friday.
The five images reveal Union, 49, and her retired basketball player hubby canoodling, clearly not shy about packing on the PDA — from the cover photo in which Wade, 40, appears to be burying his face in Union’s cleavage, to a subsequent snap in which he is grabbing her derrière from behind while kissing her shoulder.
“It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022,” wrote the “Breaking In” actress in the caption, possibly hinting toward the pair’s ambitious travel plans in the lead-up to their eighth wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.
The power couple’s famous friends rapidly flooded the comments section with compliments — and some words of cheeky encouragement.
“😍😍😍😍let’s goooo!!” cheered on La La Anthony.
Singer JoJo echoed that enthusiasm: “Just fine as y’all wanna be!!!!!!” she wrote.
“LEGIT!!!” the couple’s private chef, Richard Ingraham, chimed in.
It’s hardly a secret that the lovebirds have long been inclined to indulge their wanderlust side-by-side, frequently journeying together to far-flung, breathtakingly idyllic locales. Their August 2014 wedding took place at Chateau Artisan, a contemporary French-style castle built in 2007 on a man-made island on a lake just outside of Miami.
The couple also staged some risqué snaps earlier this summer while on a luxurious getaway at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.
CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck shops with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez.
“Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife.
In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her mother often wears — and a flowy, floor-length dress, which she paired with sneakers.
Violet carried a coffee as she and her dad strolled down the sidewalk a few feet ahead of Lopez and the other two kids Affleck shares with Garner: Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who held his stepmom’s hand during the outing.
Sera and Samuel kept their outfits casual — as did the groom, who wore a beige button-down and jeans, and the bride, who matched in color with a spaghetti-strap crop top and wide-legged pants.
Emme and Max — the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s 14-year-old twins, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony — did not appear to be out with their mom and step-dad.
The blended family is gearing up for a multi-day celebration created by luxury event planner Colin Cowie.
The festivities will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by a Jay Shetty-officiated ceremony at Affleck’s estate on Saturday. On Sunday, guests are expected to attend one last hurrah — a barbecue.
While preparations are underway at the massive property, Page Six has learned that Lopez, 53, is expected to walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.
This will mark the Grammy winner’s fourth wedding and the Oscar winner’s second; however, the two got legally hitched in Las Vegas last month.
Affleck and Garner, both 50, were married from 2005 to 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Jessie J posts about ‘grief’ nine months after miscarriage
Jessie J talked to fans about her “grief” nine months after suffering a miscarriage.
“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” the singer began in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, which featured a picture of her younger self.
“1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”
Jessie — whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish — admitted that she knows “it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad.”
“The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here,” she said, explaining why she was venting to her 11.8 million followers on social media.
The “Price Tag” singer, 34, concluded the post by sending “hugs” to the “thousands of people” around the world who have gone through the same experience.
Back in November 2021, the songstress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage one day before she was set to be on stage for a concert.
“💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’ she began in a heartbreaking Instagram post.
“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔.”
Visibly choked up as she swayed back and forth to soft music, the pop star continued, “I decided to have a baby by myself. And then by a miracle, it worked for a little while. And yesterday, yeah, yesterday was f–king s–t.”
Jessie is currently dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.
The pair first sparked romance rumors in March when she brought the 38-year-old on a work trip to the Caribbean. Since then, they’ve been seen packing on the PDA while running errands in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Michael Bublé, wife Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth baby
Michael Bublé is a father of four.
The 46-year-old singer’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, gave birth to their fourth baby — a daughter — on Friday.
“From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the couple announced on Instagram with joint statements.
“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks [sic] God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️”
Along with the announcement, they shared an adorable picture of Lopilato and Bublé holding their newborn daughter’s foot.
The couple used Bublé’s February music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” to announce their pregnancy news.
The 35-year-old model debuted her baby bump in a grocery store scene while walking with son Noah, 8, son Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.
