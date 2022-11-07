Gabriel Magalhaes reacts to Brazil World Cup squad snub

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes has posted a cryptic response to missing out on a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil manager Tite revealed his 26-man squad for Qatar on Monday, which was filled with various Premier League stars.

Among those called-up were Arsenal forwards Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli who made the cut ahead of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

But it was not to be for fellow Gunner Gabriel who was left out despite his impressive performances this season that have propelled Arsenal to the top of the Premier League.

Competition for a place in Brazil’s squad is extremely tough given the amount of world-class players available to Tite, with centre-back Gabriel losing out to Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, PSG’s Marquinhos, Real Madrid’s Eder Militao and Juventus’ Bremer.

While his snub was disappointing for some, it was admittedly unlikely given his lack of experience of International football with the 24-year-old yet to make his senior Brazil debut.

While Gabriel is yet to directly comment on the matter, he did respond to a fan on his Instagram story shortly after the squad announcement.

Reposting a message that read: ‘I saw you grow up in football, brother. You are the pride of our neighbourhood,’ the defender added a heart and fist-bump emoji to the caption.

He has also liked a number of his teammates’ social media posts celebrating their own call up, including that of Jesus who posted a video montage of his highlights along with the captain ‘Inexplicable’.

‘Work hard and in silence, let your results make noise,’ the 25-year-old added on Instagram.

Martinelli was somewhat of a surprise selection but was clearly overwhelmed with joy, tweeting: ‘Never give up your dreams. A proud moment for me and my family, as I have the chance to represent my country in a World Cup. QATAR 2022!!’

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil, who last triumphed in 2002, are considered the favourites to go all the way in Qatar.

Brazil are in Group G and kick-off their campaign on November 24 against Serbia, followed by clashes with Switzerland and Cameroon.