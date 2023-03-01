Gabriel Jesus spotted back in Arsenal training in huge boost to Gunners’ title bid

Arsenal’s title hopes have received a major boost after Gabriel Jesus returned to training.

The Brazilian has been out since December following knee surgery to clean up a ligament issue.

Eddie Nketiah has filled in for Jesus in the striker’s absence and though he’s done an admirable job, the Gunners have lacked Jesus’ firepower.

Arsenal are entering a crucial stage of the season where they must balance their title bid with their Europa League campaign.

That will require full use of the squad and Mikel Arteta’s side must beat Sporting Lisbon in the last-16 to progress to the quarter-finals.

But Arteta’s been given a timely boost by the return of Jesus to training.

While the Brazilian remains some way of full fitness, he was able to partly participate in a full session with his team-mates.

Arsenal face Everton at the Emirates tonight as they look to go five points clear of Manchester City.