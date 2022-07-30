SPORTS
Gabriel Jesus keeps up red-hot form with hat-trick on home debut as Arsenal thrash Sevilla 6-0 in Emirates Cup
GABRIEL JESUS grabbed a hat-trick as goal-hungry Arsenal added the Emirates Cup to their pre-season collection.
A week after beating Chelsea 4-0 in Orlando to win the Florida Cup, Mikel Arteta’s men were at it again as they put another Champions League opponent to the sword.
Having won all four of their previous warm-up games in Nuremberg and the USA, Gunners fans were eager to see if their team could maintain that momentum against the side which finished fourth in LaLiga last season.
And they didn’t have to wait long for an answer as Arsenal ran riot with an astonishing four-goal burst in the opening 19 minutes.
Bukayo Saka started the Emirates massacre when he converted a ninth-minute penalty after being barged over in the box by Karim Rekik.
Jesus doubled their lead five minutes later when Sevilla keeper Bono pushed Granit Xhaka’s low cross straight into the path of the lurking Brazilian.
And Arsenal’s new £45million signing from Manchester City struck again within seconds when he ghosted in behind Seville’s dozing defence to convert Gabriel Martinelli’s ball over the top.
Even worse was to follow for the visitors when Bono passed straight to Saka as he tried to play out from the back and Arsenal’s newly-crowned Player of the Year was never going to look that gift horse in the mouth.
It was to be another hour before Arsenal extended their lead when Jesus completed his hat-trick with another opportunist strike at the back post.
It means he has now scored seven times already for his new club… and he hasn’t even got started yet.
Eddie Nketiah completed the rout in the 88th minute after replacing Jesus while William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko were applauded for every touch in their first Emirates appearances in an Arsenal shirt.
And with new captain Martin Odegaard pulling all the strings in midfield, Arteta must feel his team are in pretty good shape going into next Friday’s Premier League opener at Crystal Palace.
Thomas Partey should have scored with a close-range header and Bono finally found what he was looking for when he saved from Martinelli.
And even though Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and new £30million midfielder Fabio Vieira are still struggling with injury, nothing is going to burst Arsenal’s bubble right now.
Pre-season: Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Juventus
Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and Marco Asensio added a second-half insurance goal as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at California’s Rose Bowl on Saturday.
With his eye on Real Madrid’s European Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days, coach Carlo Ancelotti started the same lineup that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in May.
They produced the first victory of Real Madrid’s United States tour, after a 1-0 loss to La Liga rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas and a 2-2 draw against Mexico’s Club America in San Francisco.
Spectators were still trickling into the stands when French star Benzema had a goal disallowed just eight seconds into the contest, Uruguay’s Federico Valverde’s through ball catching him offside.
Juventus had their best chance of the match in the 13th minute, but Leonardo Bonucci’s direct free kick hit the crossbar.
Benzema opened the scoring with a penalty in the 19th, crisply firing into the bottom left corner after Juventus’ Danilo brought down fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior with a sloppy move in the penalty area.
Pressing hard to put the match to bed after the interval, Real Madrid were thwarted by Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who denied a sharply angled shot by Daniel Carvajal before soaring to stop a long-range left-footed blast from Benzema in the 62nd minute.
Two minutes later, Benzema was among the departing players as Ancelotti made nine substitutions.
He received an ecstatic cheer from the largely pro-Real crowd of 93,702 at the Rose Bowl, the picturesque stadium tucked into the foothills northeast of Los Angeles that was the venue for the 1994 World Cup final.
Asensio was among the substitutes, and quickly made an impression, sweeping a cross from the left by Jesus Vallejo into the net with his left foot.
It was enough to seal the win in a match in which Juventus barely tested Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Arsenal, Manchester City release new squad numbers for 2022-23 season
Arsenal and Manchester City have announced updated squad numbers ahead of the new Premier League season.
The new season kicks off next weekend.
The Gunners have been very busy in the current summer transfer window, signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Pablo Vieira, Marquinhos, and Zinchenko.
Striker, Alexandre Lacazette has already followed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the club, returning to Lyon at the end of his contract.
All that means a shake up in terms of shirt numbers, with a couple of stars getting an upgrade ahead of 2022/23.
Here are Arsenal’s squad numbers for the new season as it stands:
Arsenal squad numbers 2022/23
1 – Bernd Leno (GK)
2 – Hector Bellerin
3 – Kieran Tierney
4 – Ben White
5 – Thomas Partey
6 – Gabriel Magalhaes
7 – Bukayo Saka
8 – Martin Odegaard
9 – Gabriel Jesus
10 – Emile Smith Rowe
11 – Gabriel Martinelli
12 – William Saliba
13 – Runar Runarsson (GK)
14 – Eddie Nketiah
15 – Ainsley Maitland-Niles
16 – Rob Holding
17 – Cedric Soares
18 – Takehiro Tomiyasu
19 – Nicolas Pepe
20 – Nuno Tavares
21 – Fabio Vieira
22 – Pablo Mari
23 – Albert Sambi-Lokonga
25 – Mohamed Elneny
26 – Folarin Balogun
27 – Marquinhos
30 – Matt Turner (GK)
32 – Aaron Ramsdale
34 – Granit Xhaka
38 – Miguel Azeez
49 – Karl Hein (GK)
61 – Mazeed Ogungbo
65 – Salah-Eddine Oulad M’hand
69 – Zak Swanson
75 – Zach Awe
78 – Marcelo Flores
82 – Omari Hutchinson
87 – Charlie Patino
Lucas Torreira is among players without squad numbers.
And Arsenal squad numbers available to new signings include:
24
28
29
31
Manchester City’s squad numbers are subject to change during pre-season.
Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.
The Citizens have let the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, among others, leave the club this summer.
Pep Guardiola’s side also brought former Borussia Dortmund’s goal machine, Erling Haaland and a few others to the Etihad.
2 – Kyle Walker
3 – Ruben Dias
4 – Kalvin Phillips
5 – John Stones
6 – Nathan Ake
7 – Joao Cancelo
8 – Ilkay Gundogan
9 – Erling Haaland
10 – Jack Grealish
11 – Oleksandr Zinchenko
13 – Zack Steffen (GK)
14 – Aymeric Laporte
16 – Rodri
17 – Kevin De Bruyne
18 – Stefan Ortega
19 – Julian Alvarez
20 – Bernardo Silva
26 – Riyad Mahrez
31 – Ederson (GK)
33 – Scott Carson (GK)
37 – Kayky
47 – Phil Foden
48 – Liam Delap
52 – Oscar Bobb
53 – Samuel Edozie
80 – Cole Palmer
84 – Cieran Slicker (GK)
87 – James McAtee
94 – Finley Burns
97 – Joshua Wilson-Esbrand
Players without squad numbers: Marlos Moreno, Pablo Moreno, Slobodan Tedic, Issa Kabore
Man City squad numbers available to new players
1
12
15
21
22
23
24
25
27
28
29
30
32
Community Shield: Man City refuse to collect runners-up medals
Community Shield runners-up, Manchester City chose not to collect their losers medals after losing 3-1 to Liverpool on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s men won the traditional curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium, thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.
Julian Alvarez’s debut goal for City only proved to be a consolation.
Runners-up medals were on offer for the losing side, but City decided not to collect their tokens.
Instead, Pep Guardiola’s squad chose to applaud Liverpool as they lifted the Community Shield before exiting down the King Power tunnel.
It remains to be seen whether they left the stadium with medals in-hand or indeed they will just be sent to the club.
