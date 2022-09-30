Gabriel Jesus admits Pep Guardiola’s demands forced him to make Arsenal transfer

Gabriel Jesus has declared he feels “free” at Arsenal and admits he left Manchester City because he needed a change from Pep Guardiola.

The 25-year-old made a £45million move to the Gunners in the summer after five years at the Etihad, where he won four Premier League medals and five other major honours. Since moving south, Jesus has helped the Gunners to the top of the table after seven matches with the forward scoring four times and grabbing three assists in the process.

He has already been dubbed one of the signings of the summer with Mikel Arteta deploying Jesus as his side’s central striker and attacking focal point – something which happened all too infrequently at City.. It is a strategy that has worked so far, with Jesus thriving and enjoying his football.

The thing was the way [Guardiola] understands football and what he wanted,” Jesus told ESPN Brasil. “Then it was up to you to accept it or not. If you don’t accept it, ‘thank you’ and let’s go for another challenge.

“I accepted it for a while, but there came a moment when I said: ‘I want another thing for myself.’ I thanked him, ‘thanks for everything,’ he understood, and we moved on.

“It is different here at Arsenal. The football is different – different players, different ways to play.

“I talked a lot with Arteta about Arsenal’s style,” Jesus added. “He knows me, I know him, I understood what he wanted from me. Now, I’m free on the pitch, playing football with a smile on my face and trying to do my best all the time.”

Arsenal’s biggest game of the season so far is upon them this weekend when they host Tottenham in the north London derby. Antonio Conte’s men currently sit third, just two places and one point below their opponents in the table, with Man City sandwiched in between. The Gunners can extend the gap at the top to four points, while Spurs can leapfrog Arsenal in the table with a win.

He continued: “I’ve had some experience of derbies, like when I played for Palmeiras, City and Brazil. So, I know what a derby is, but I never played one Arsenal versus Tottenham here. So, it will be my first and I hopefully to get the win, not only in my first but all the derbies that I will play.”