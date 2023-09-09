Gabon junta names former Eramet executive as petrol minister

Gabon military junta has appointed Marcel Abeke, a former executive of French miner Eramet (ERMT.PA) as the country’s new petrol minister on Saturday.

Abeke was an executive of the company which operates a manganese mine in Gabon until March last year when he was appointed to a new 12-person high commission in charge of evaluating and implementing government action.

Gabon’s economy is largely depended on oil exports for revenue. It producers around 200,000 barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil, making it the second-smallest OPEC producer.

Among other ministers announced by transitional prime minister Raymond Ndong Sima are Colonel Maurice Tocui as environment minister, replacing British-Gabonese conservationist Lee White.

Tocui will now oversee Gabon’s ambitious green agenda, including its recent debt-for-nature swap to fund marine conservation.

Other key appointments to the cabinet of 26 ministers, compared with the ousted government of 46, include Mays Mouissi, a Paris-based economist and consultant, as economy minister, and Brigadier-General Brigitte Onkanowa as minister delegate at the presidency in charge of defence.

The junta had previously appointed former opposition leader, Ndong Sima, as prime minister of the transitional government.