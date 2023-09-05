Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Gabon coup leader meets regional mediator

The newly sworn-in military leader in Gabon who seized power last week in a coup has met a mediator sent by countries in the central African region.

This comes a day after the Economic Community of Central African States (Eccas) suspended Gabon.

ECCAS also ordered the immediate transfer of its headquarters from Gabon’s Libreville to the Equatorial Guinea capital of Malabo, the country’s vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said on X, previously known as Twitter.

State TV gave no details of what took place in the meeting between General Brice Oligui Nguema and the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Touadera was appointed by the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) as facilitator of the political process” in Gabon

He has been tasked with meeting “all Gabonese actors and partners of the country” with the goal of providing “a rapid return to constitutional order.”

Touadera is expected to meet ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba later Tuesday, Touadera’s spokesman Albert Yaloke Mokpeme said in the CAR capital of Bangui.

