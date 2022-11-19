G5 governors shun birthday dinner in honour of PDP Chairman, Ayu

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and four other governors loyal to him, were conspicuously absent at the dinner in honour of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on the occasion of his 70th Birthday Anniversary on Saturday..

The governors are Samuel Ortom(Benue), Engr Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The event was held at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

However, present were: the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Governors Amimu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, former Vice President Namadi Sambo and several senators elected on the the PDP platform